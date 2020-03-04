×

Pixar’s ‘Onward’ to Lead Box Office, ‘The Way Back’ With Ben Affleck Eyes Rocky Start

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
EPIC QUEST – When teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, they embark on an extraordinary quest fraught with some of the most unexpected obstacles. Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020. © 2020 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Pixar

Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” is expected to dominate moviegoing in North America when it debuts this weekend. The family friendly animated adventure should collect $40 million to $45 million from 4,200 theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

Onward,” anchored by voice performances from Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, isn’t the only new movie launching, but it will have no trouble leading box office charts. “The Way Back,” a sports drama starring Ben Affleck, is eyeing an opening weekend between $6 million to $10 million from 2,718 venues, a lackluster start given its A-list leading man. Unless the film, marketed as a big-screen comeback of sorts for Affleck, beats expectations, it looks to become another dud for Warner Bros. Many of the studio’s 2019 releases — “The Good Liar,” “Motherless Brooklyn” and “The Kitchen,” to name just a few — all stumbled out of the gate with disastrous single-digit opening weekends. “Joker” and “It: Chapter Two” were bright spots, but “Birds of Prey,” the first movie the studio released this year, fell short of expectations and looks to lose money.

The Way Back” reportedly cost $21 million to make, less than Warner Bros. spent on mid-budget misfires like “The Goldfinch” and “Richard Jewell.” Those films, which also underperformed at the box office, each carried price tags around $45 million. Gavin O’Connor (“The Accountant”) directed “The Way Back,” a gritty look at an alcoholic construction worker who is recruited to become the head coach of a high school basketball team. Affleck’s performance has been praised, but the movie doesn’t look like it’s getting the kind of overwhelming support needed these days to galvanize crowds for intimate dramas.

While “The Way Back” should appeal to male moviegoers, “Onward” will vie for attention from ticket buyers with young kids. If estimates hold, it should see inaugural weekend box office receipts similar to Pixar titles such as 2017’s “Coco” ($50 million), 2017’s “Cars 3” ($53 million) and 2015’s “The Good Dinosaur” ($39 million). Already, “Onward” has generated $3 million globally from several early screenings that Disney hosted on Leap Day. Internationally, the film is opening day and date in most major territories other than Italy, Korea and China where the coronavirus has reached outbreak levels.

Popular on Variety

The fantastical film, directed by Dan Scanlon, centers on two elfin teenage brothers, who embark on an adventure after receiving a magical gift from their father, who died when the boys were young. “Onward” has gotten mostly positive reviews, though critics have been less high on this film compared to other Pixar offerings. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman described it as “friendly and winsome and at moments breathtaking,” but “nevertheless the kind of Pixar film that feels like it was compounded almost entirely out of other visions.”

Also opening this weekend is A24’s “First Cow,” a drama about a 19th century cook who travels with fur trappers to the Oregon Territory. Kelly Reichardt directed the movie, based on Jonathan Raymond’s novel “The Half Life.” Since premiering at Telluride last year, “First Cow” has been well received by critics.

Elsewhere, Focus Features’ Jane Austen adaptation “Emma” is expanding nationwide to about 1,500 theaters. After two weeks in limited release, the movie has made $1.5 million at the domestic box office and $11.4 million overseas. Anya Taylor-Joy stars in “Emma,” a satirical take on the classic tale about an aspiring matchmaker.

At the specialty box office, Sony Pictures Classics is releasing “The Burnt Orange Heresy” in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles. The movie — a heist thriller starring Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki and Mick Jagger — follows an art critic, who has fallen from grace, tasked with stealing a painting from a reclusive artist.

More Film

  • The Banker

    'The Banker': Film Review

    “The Banker” is one of the rare movies centered on a bank that isn’t about robbing it. That doesn’t mean the film is short on scams or deceptions. Based on historic events that took place in the 1950s and ’60s, “The Banker” tells the true story of Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel [...]

  • EPIC QUEST – When teenage elf

    Pixar's 'Onward' to Lead Box Office, 'The Way Back' With Ben Affleck Eyes Rocky Start

    Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” is expected to dominate moviegoing in North America when it debuts this weekend. The family friendly animated adventure should collect $40 million to $45 million from 4,200 theaters in the U.S. and Canada. “Onward,” anchored by voice performances from Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, isn’t the only new movie launching, but [...]

  • Paul Sowerbutts, Jeremy Bradshaw of Altitude

    Altitude Launches Natural History Documentary TV, Film Unit

    Altitude Media Group has launched new division Altitude Factual to create long-running TV series and feature-length documentaries focusing on the natural and human worlds with strong family appeal. Natural history and factual programming executive Paul Sowerbutts will head the new unit. Sowerbutts, the former head of Channel 4 International and Diverse Productions, has overseen such [...]

  • Sony Corp USA Building Placeholder Logo

    Sony Shutters Three European Offices Amid Coronavirus Scare

    Sony Pictures Entertainment has shuttered three European offices after a London-based staff member returned from a coronavirus-affected area, Variety has confirmed. Offices in London, Paris and Gdynia, Poland, have been closed for the remainder of the week, with all staff working from home. The directive was communicated to staff via an internal memo circulated this [...]

  • Stacey Lee Underplayed Director

    Tribeca-Bound 'Underplayed' Puts Spotlight on Gender Inequality in Electronic Music

    Among the documentaries premiering at this year’s TriBeCa Film Festival is Stacey Lee’s debut feature-length project, “Underplayed,” about the gender inequality in electronic music. No stranger to the festival, Lee’s documentary short, “Live Fast, Draw Yung,” about a seven-year-old rap portrait artist and his relationship with his father, premiered at TriBeCa in 2015. “Underplayed” was [...]

  • The Way Back

    Ben Affleck in 'The Way Back': Film Review

    In “The Way Back,” Ben Affleck, somber and looming, with a no-frills conviction he hasn’t shown as an actor in quite some time, plays Jack Cunningham, a former high-school basketball superstar who never made it big and has fallen on hard times. Jack, now in his mid-40s, is a Los Angeles construction worker who drinks [...]

  • Competencia Oficial

    Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Goes Into Production

    MADRID — Filming has begun in Spain on “Competencia Oficial” (“Official Competition”) starring Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas’ and Oscar Martínez, and one of the biggest Spanish-language features to go into production this year. Argentina’s Martínez, though less well known abroad, is one of the grand talents of Latin American cinema and theater, winning a best [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad