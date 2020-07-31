Pixar’s Ed Catmull to Give Keynote for 2020 VIEW Conference

Pixar co-founder Ed Catmull will give a keynote address at the 2020 VIEW Conference in October and Tomm Moore, co-director of the upcoming Apple TV Plus animated feature “Wolfwalkers,” will also be speaking at the event, which will be a mix of virtual and in-person talks and masterclasses this year, due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Catmull will be giving a keynote address that will touch on many aspects of his 33 years with Pixar and the ever-evolving world of computer graphics. Catmull is also the author of “Creativity, Inc.: Overcoming the Unseen Forces That Stand in the Way of True Inspiration.”

Moore, who co-directs “Wolfwalkers” with Ross Stewart, is a co-founder of Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon. His films “The Secret of Kells” and “Song of the Sea” were nominated for Oscars. His latest film will be the first animated feature to premiere on Apple TV Plus. It will stream later this year. Moore will be talking about production on the hand-drawn film, which tells the magical tale of two girls trying to save a pack wolves in 17th century Kilkenny.

Each of their talks will take place virtually.

VIEW Conference, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually attracted a who’s who of luminaries in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to the weeklong conference to give talks, participate in panels, network and hold master classes. It is held every year in Turin, Italy. This year’s edition is set for Oct. 18 to Oct. 23. The physical edition of the VIEW Conference will be held at the Officine Grandi Riparazioni in Turin.

Other speakers lined up for the conference include animation directors Jorge Gutierrez (Netflix’s upcoming “Maya and the Three,” “The Book of Life”) and Kris Pearn (Netflix’s “The Willoughbys”); Industrial Light & Magic’s Hal Hickel, who oversaw all the VFX animation on Disney Plus hit “The Mandalorian”; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” co-director Peter Ramsey; “I Lost My Body” writer-director Jeremy Clapin; “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” VFX supervisor Roger Guyett; Sharon Callahan, director of photography for Pixar’s “Onward”; Alison Mann, VP creative/strategy for Sony Pictures Animation; and computer science experts Paul Debevec and Donald Greenberg.

Registration for the conference is open on the VIEW website.