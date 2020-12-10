‘Pinocchio’ With Tom Hanks, “Peter Pan and Wendy” to Skip Theaters for Disney Plus

Disney is sending ‘Pinocchio’ to Disney Plus. “Pinocchio” with Tom Hanks and “Peter Pan and Wendy” are skipping their planned theatrical releases and will instead debut on the streaming service.

Disney also announced “Raya and the Last Dragon” will premiere on Disney Plus at the same time as it opens in theaters this spring. The animated fantasy film will be available to rent on Premier Access for a $30 rental fee.

The announcement follows Warner Bros.’ shocking decision to send its entire 2021 slate — including potential blockbusters like “Matrix 4,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Dune” and “In the Heights” — to HBO Max the same day they release in theaters.

Disney has made several bold moves amid the pandemic, sending Pixar’s “Soul” to Disney Plus for no extra fee, as well as the studio’s “Mulan” remake for $30 on top of the monthly subscription fee. “The New Mutants,” from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, opened in theaters in August and made $46 million worldwide. Otherwise Disney, along with its rivals, has postponed nearly all of its theatrical releases numerous times.