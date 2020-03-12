Pinewood Atlanta, Home to ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Plans Major Expansion for 2022

Pinewood Atlanta Studios, production home for Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” has launched plants for a 220,000 square-foot expansion that will be completed in the spring of 2022.

The six-year-old facility, located south of Atlanta, currently occupies 700 acres and houses more than 50 production-related businesses. Its first movie production was “Ant-Man” and it was also home to “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Pinewood Atlanta announced the expansion plans Thursday. The expansion will include a creative center, a four-story structure designed to house content and technology companies. It will feature a co-working atrium where organizations will collaborate, as well as private, flexible, secure suites ranging from 1,800 to 14,600 square feet.

“We are creating a place with abundant resources, where everyone, from filmmaking icons to first-time makers, feels that anything they imagine is possible to produce here,” said Frank Patterson, president and CEO of Pinewood Atlanta Studios. “Reactions from our current and prospective partners on the lot have been amazing, and we’re excited about how this next phase of development will help shape the future of the entertainment industry.”

Patterson told Variety that the current facility represents an investment of about $150 million and that the expansion will amount to somewhere around $65 million to $70 million.

Technicolor, The Third Floor and MBSi have already claimed spaces within the creative office center. Technicolor plans to expand its fleet of Avid rentals and its VFX capacity along with the buildout of a color-finishing environment.

“The demand for content continues to surge, as is evident in Atlanta’s booming production community, and we are excited to grow our footprint in Pinewood’s creative center,” said Massimo D’Avolio, chief operating officer of Technicolor Post Production. “By extending our global infrastructure and expertise further into Atlanta, it continues to enable our virtual growth as well, as we look at the next production workflows leveraging the cloud and enabling content creators to work more effortlessly from wherever production takes them.”

The Third Floor plans to significantly expand its footprint, making Atlanta its East Coast hub for visualization services and virtual production technology.

“One of the first lessons we learned from supporting the most ambitious productions, such as Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ is that it takes a village of creative and technical collaborators who are ready to apply their expertise efficiently and at a moment’s notice to support the director’s vision,” said Chris Edwards, co-founder and CEO. “Pinewood Atlanta Studios’ creative office center encourages providers to synergize and offer end-to-end solutions that will benefit a much broader range of productions.”

Pinewood Atlanta Studios has expanded to more than 1 million square feet, with 18 sound stages ranging from 15,000 to 40,000 square feet and a 400-acre backlot. The U.K.-based Pinewood Group Limited recently sold its stake in Pinewood Atlanta to its local joint venture partners, River’s Rock LLC.

Pinewood Atlanta is adjacent to the Pinewood Forest real estate project, which is being developed to feature 700 new homes, 600 apartments, 300 hotel rooms and 270,000 square feet of commercial space.