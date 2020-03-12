×

Pinewood Atlanta, Home to ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Plans Major Expansion for 2022

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pinewood Atlanta Studios
CREDIT: Google Maps

Pinewood Atlanta Studios, production home for Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” has launched plants for a 220,000 square-foot expansion that will be completed in the spring of 2022.

The six-year-old facility, located south of Atlanta, currently occupies 700 acres and houses more than 50 production-related businesses. Its first movie production was “Ant-Man” and it was also home to “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Pinewood Atlanta announced the expansion plans Thursday. The expansion will include a creative center, a four-story structure designed to house content and technology companies. It will feature a co-working atrium where organizations will collaborate, as well as private, flexible, secure suites ranging from 1,800 to 14,600 square feet.

“We are creating a place with abundant resources, where everyone, from filmmaking icons to first-time makers, feels that anything they imagine is possible to produce here,” said Frank Patterson, president and CEO of Pinewood Atlanta Studios. “Reactions from our current and prospective partners on the lot have been amazing, and we’re excited about how this next phase of development will help shape the future of the entertainment industry.”

Patterson told Variety that the current facility represents an investment of about $150 million and that the expansion will amount to somewhere around $65 million to $70 million.

Technicolor, The Third Floor and MBSi have already claimed spaces within the creative office center. Technicolor plans to expand its fleet of Avid rentals and its VFX capacity along with the buildout of a color-finishing environment.

“The demand for content continues to surge, as is evident in Atlanta’s booming production community, and we are excited to grow our footprint in Pinewood’s creative center,” said Massimo D’Avolio, chief operating officer of Technicolor Post Production. “By extending our global infrastructure and expertise further into Atlanta, it continues to enable our virtual growth as well, as we look at the next production workflows leveraging the cloud and enabling content creators to work more effortlessly from wherever production takes them.”

The Third Floor plans to significantly expand its footprint, making Atlanta its East Coast hub for visualization services and virtual production technology.

“One of the first lessons we learned from supporting the most ambitious productions, such as Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ is that it takes a village of creative and technical collaborators who are ready to apply their expertise efficiently and at a moment’s notice to support the director’s vision,” said Chris Edwards, co-founder and CEO. “Pinewood Atlanta Studios’ creative office center encourages providers to synergize and offer end-to-end solutions that will benefit a much broader range of productions.”

Pinewood Atlanta Studios has expanded to more than 1 million square feet, with 18 sound stages ranging from 15,000 to 40,000 square feet and a 400-acre backlot. The U.K.-based Pinewood Group Limited recently sold its stake in Pinewood Atlanta to its local joint venture partners, River’s Rock LLC.

Pinewood Atlanta is adjacent to the Pinewood Forest real estate project, which is being developed to feature 700 new homes, 600 apartments, 300 hotel rooms and 270,000 square feet of commercial space.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Donald Trump European travel ban

    Trump's Coronavirus Travel Ban Further Paralyzes European Industry

    President Donald Trump’s 30-day European travel ban will further paralyze and isolate a film and TV industry that is frantically drawing up contingency plans for business and production. Trump’s ban on travel to the U.S., which goes into effect Friday, is set to impact 26 European countries including France, Italy, Germany and Spain, but excludes [...]

  • Pinewood Atlanta Studios

    Pinewood Atlanta, Home to 'Avengers: Endgame,' Plans Major Expansion for 2022

    Pinewood Atlanta Studios, production home for Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” has launched plants for a 220,000 square-foot expansion that will be completed in the spring of 2022. The six-year-old facility, located south of Atlanta, currently occupies 700 acres and houses more than 50 production-related businesses. Its first movie production was “Ant-Man” and [...]

  • CPH:DOX

    Denmark's CPH:DOX Documentary Festival Goes Digital in Wake of Coronavirus

    The Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival, known as CPH:DOX, will go digital this year in the wake of coronavirus concerns, the festival has announced. The festival had been due to run March 18-29 with over 700 screenings planned for a program of 220 films. While the physical screenings have had to be abandoned, festival organizers [...]

  • Warner Bros. Executive Eric Broet Upped

    Warner Bros. Executive Eric Broet Upped to EVP of France, Benelux

    Warner Bros. executive Eric Broet has been upped to EVP of France and Benelux for the studio. In this new role, Broet continue reporting to Iris Knobloch, the president of Warner Bros. France and Benelux, and will lead the development of the studio’s strategy in France and Benelux. Broet will also continue to oversee Warner [...]

  • dga directors guild logo

    Directors Guild of America Limiting Meetings Due to Coronavirus

    The Directors Guild of America has announced it has cancelled non-critical group meetings and will limit or cancel future events due to the coronavirus epidemic. “The situation is quickly evolving, and we will continue to re-assess plans and communicate accordingly,” the DGA said in a message to members on its web site on Wednesday. The DGA, which [...]

  • Cinemacon Atmosphere

    CinemaCon 2020 Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

    CinemaCon 2020 has been canceled by its organizers due to concern over the rapid spread of coronavirus. “It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of CinemaCon 2020,” said a statement from NATO’s John Fithian and Mitch Neuhauser. “Each spring, motion picture exhibitors, distributors and industry partners from around the world meet in [...]

  • Echo Conference Silence Breakers

    Weinstein Accusers Commend 23-Year Prison Sentence At L.A. Silence Breakers Conference

    Members of the Silence Breakers – a group of women who have spoken out about sexual harassment and abuse that includes several Harvey Weinstein accusers – reacted with shock and elation after the former movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday morning. “This is a historic moment [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad