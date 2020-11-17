Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf Grapple With Grief in Heart-Wrenching ‘Pieces of a Woman’ Trailer

“Pieces of a Woman,” starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf in critically lauded leading performances, debuted its first heart-wrenching trailer on Tuesday.

Directed by Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, the film is a resonant drama about a Boston couple devastated by the loss of their baby after birth.

Kirby portrays an upper-middle class young woman named Martha, who contrasts with her husband (LaBeouf), a blue-collar worker named Sean. The couple navigates preexisting struggles, such as Martha’s trauma as a result of her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), who never approved of the couple; and Sean’s addiction amid the ongoing distress of losing a child, whose birth seemed to be the only hope of holding the two together.

Directed from a script by Kata Wéber, one of Variety’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch, the movie centers on the legal fallout and emotional responses following the tragedy of a failed home birth at the hands of a confused midwife, who faces charges of criminal negligence. The story is based on Wéber and Mundruczó’s shared personal experience, serving as the latter’s first English-language feature.

The film, for which Netflix brokered a worldwide distribution deal, also features Molly Parker as the midwife, Sarah Snook as Martha’s cousin and lawyer, Iliza Shlesinger as Martha’s sister and Benny Safdie as Shlesinger’s husband.

Martin Scorsese served as an executive producer on the project, along with producers Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson of Little Lamb Productions, and Aaron Ryder. Sam Levinson, Stuart Manashil, Viktória Petrányi, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Suraj Maraboyina for Creative Wealth Media, Aaron Gilbert for BRON Studios and Steven Thibault also executive produced. For the film, Kirby won the best actress prize at the Venice Film Festival.

Watch the trailer below.