Film News Roundup: Dark Comedy ‘Phoenix, Oregon’ Launching Digitally and in Theaters

In today’s film news roundup, “Phoenix, Oregon” is being offered at a discount, Fantastic Fungi Day​ is set for March 26, and the opening of Methodfest has been shifted to May.

RELEASE STRATEGY

Dark comedy “Phoenix, Oregon” will launch Friday simultaneously in theaters that are still open and at home for a “matinee” discount price of $6.50.

Producers will share all revenue on a 50/50 basis with the group of theaters where “Phoenix, Oregon” would have been shown. The theatrical-at-home option will be available in the U.S. and Canada.

“Phoenix, Oregon” centers on a graphic novelist and a chef who seize an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives by quitting their service industry jobs to restore an old bowling alley and serve the “world’s greatest pizza.” The cast includes James Le Gros, Jesse Borrego, Lisa Edelstein, Reynaldo Gallegos, Diedrich Bader and Kevin Corrigan. “Phoenix, Oregon” is being released by Aspiration Entertainment in association with Ryan Bruce Levey Film Distribution and was produced by Joma Films with Pied Piper Productions, Lui-G Films, and Sunset Dynamics.

“This is an attempt to alleviate some stress from the locally owned theaters, who are the backbone of independent cinema. We are not offering a ‘day and date’ option, we are offering an opportunity to see our film and support those in need during this crisis, the small businesses/theaters,” said “Phoenix, Oregon” film booker Ryan Bruce Levey of Levey Distribution and PR. “The DVD and video-on-demand release will come later, but for now, we want to stand by those theaters that stood by us.”

‘FANTASTIC FUNGI’ DAY

In response to the coronavirus outbreak and the shutdown of theaters, the companies Moving Art, Reconsider, Area23a Films and the Greta Rose Agency have organized ​Fantastic Fungi Day​ as a virtual worldwide screening initiative to interconnect communities together in over 50 countries on March 26.

The documentary “​Fantastic Fungi” will be available on video on demand along with a live online virtual discussion with director Louie Schwartzberg, mycologist Paul Stamets, and special guests. The virtual screening event will be in partnership with movie theaters and partner organizations including MAPS, Dr. Bronner’s, Aspen Brain Institute, Ecovillages, and Transition Towns.

The live Zoom discussion will consist of three conversations, scheduled for 1 p.m. PDT, 6 p.m. PDT and 9 p.m. PDT. Individuals and groups can register to join the conversation at Fantastic Fungi.

“Fantastic Fungi” is narrated by Brie Larson and produced by Lyn Davis Lear, Louie Schwartzberg and Elease Lui Stemp. The film has grossed $1.8 million in North America since its release in November.

FILM FESTIVAL

The Method Fest Independent Film Festival, postponed due to restrictions related to COVID-19, is now scheduled to run from May 29 through June 4 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

All films which were part of the Method Fest’s program, which had been originally scheduled for March 20-26, are still expected to screen on the new dates. The festival will showcase over 65 films from 22 countries.

The Method Fest opening night will still feature “Our Lady of the Nile,” which was the Crystal Bear award winner at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival; and the world premiere of “Beautiful Dreamer,” directed by Amy Glazer and starring Wendie Malick, Louis Ozawa, and Erin Daniels.