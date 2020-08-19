Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson to Star in Drama-Comedy Movie ‘American Sole’

STXfilms has signed Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson to star in the drama-comedy movie “American Sole,” set in the world of after-market sneakers.

“American Sole” follows two twenty-somethings (Davidson and a soon-to-be-named co-star) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But they run out of money and find that a shady investor is their only way out. Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group, made the announcement Wednesday.

“We’re always looking for ways to tap into the zeitgeist, and anyone who’s paying attention to popular culture around the world knows that this particular trend authentically marries the worlds of fashion, music, sports and business and this project has garnered genuine interest in all of those key verticals,” he said. “We believe we have assembled a dream team of filmmakers, and with the cast led by Pete, we couldn’t ask for a more exciting fit for STXfilms.”

The film will be written and directed by Ian Edelman (HBO’s “How to Make It in America”) and produced by Kevin Hart through his production company, HartBeat. Hart will be joined as producer by NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who produces through his Oh Dipp!!! Productions banner along with Jake Stein (Netflix’s “The After Party”) through his Scondo Productions label. “American Sole” marks Paul’s first feature film as producer.

Stadium Goods serves as a consulting producer on the project. John McPheters, on behalf of Stadium Goods, serves as an executive producer on the project along with HartBeat’s Bryan Smiley. Drew Simon and Patricia Braga will oversee the project for STXfilms.

Paul said in a statement, “‘American Sole’ is a story about the highly exciting, very profitable sneaker industry and the secondary sneaker market. With my own personal passion for sneakers and the culture that drives it, I’m excited to be a part of telling this entertaining story.”

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.