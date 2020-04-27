Pete Davidson’s ‘King of Staten Island’ to Premiere On Demand as Movie Theaters Remain Closed

Universal’s “The King of Staten Island,” a semi-autobiographical comedy starring Pete Davidson, is hitting video on demand, making it the latest film to forgo a traditional theatrical release as cinemas remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The King of Staten Island” will premiere on home entertainment June 12, a week before it was scheduled to debut on the big screen.

It’s the second Universal movie, following the studio’s animated adventure “Trolls World Tour” to experiment with premium video on demand while audiences are stuck at home during the pandemic. In recent weeks, other studios including Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount and STX have followed suit. Warner Bros. sent “Scoob,” a cartoon based on Scooby-Doo characters, directly to digital rental services, while Disney announced “Artemis Fowl” would launch exclusively on Disney Plus.

Judd Apatow directed “The King of Staten Island,” and co-wrote the movie with Dave Sirus. The comedy is loosely based off Davidson’s upbringing in the New York City borough, including losing his father during 9/11 and entering the world of stand-up comedy. Maude Apatow, Judd Apatow’s daughter, also stars in “The King of Staten Island” alongside Bel Powley, Marisa Tomei and Bill Burr.

“The King of Staten Island” was scheduled to have its world premiere at South by Southwest, the film festival held annually in Austin, Texas. However, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A slew of movies that were set to debut between May and August, including Disney’s “Mulan,” Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984” and Universal’s “Fast 9,” have been postponed as movie theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. There’s no telling when multiplexes might be able to re-open, much less when audiences might feel comfortable returning to seeing movies on the big screen.

Universal has also postponed “Nobody,” a thriller starring Bob Odenkirk, as well as its remake of “Candyman,” “Sing 2” and “Minions: Rise of Gru.”