Penelope Ann Miller Cast as Nancy Reagan in Upcoming Ronald Reagan Biopic

Penelope Ann Miller is taking on the role of First Lady Nancy Reagan in a biopic of former President Ronald Reagan, Variety has confirmed.

The film is being helmed by “The Miracle Season” and “Soul Surfer” director Sean McNamara and is currently in production in Oklahoma.

Miller will portray Nancy Reagan from her late 20s to early 70s. The film follows Ronald Reagan’s life through the eyes of a fictional KGB agent, who keeps tabs on Reagan throughout his career. Robert Davi has been cast as Soviet Union leader Leonid Brezhnev, and Jon Voight will play the role of the KGB agent.

The film is an independent drama from Rawhide Pictures and producer Mark Joseph, who has previously worked on the first amendment documentary “No Safe Spaces” and “The Vessel,” a drama staring Martin Sheen. Howard Klausner and Jonas McCord have written the script, adapting from two books by conservative author Paul Kengor: “The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism” and “God and Ronald Reagan: A Spiritual Life.”

Nancy Reagan was a film actress and Ronald Reagan’s second wife. They married in 1952 and had two children together, Patti and Ron. During her time as first lady, Nancy Reagan was best known for championing the anti-drug campaign “Just Say No.” She died on March 6, 2016 at the age of 94.

Miller has previously starred in films such as “Carlito’s Way,” “The Freshman,” “The Relic,” “Chaplin” and “The Artist.” She is represented by Innovative Artists.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.