×

‘PAW Patrol’ Animated Movie in the Works

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
PAW Patrol
CREDIT: Nickelodeon

PAW Patrol is on a roll! The popular Nickelodeon animated series is coming to the big screen.

The Paramount film, directed by animation veteran Cal Brunker, whose credits include “Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” and “Escape From Planet Earth,” hits theaters in August 2021. Spin Master Entertainment’s executive vice president Jennifer Dodge will produce the movie adaptation. The “PAW Patrol” pic is the first of a number of feature films in the works by Spin Master’s entertainment division.

“PAW Patrol,” which premiered in 2013, centers on a young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs that work together on missions to protect the shoreside community of Adventure Bay. The dogs live in houses that transform into vehicles for their missions. The TV series was renewed for an eighth season this week.

“We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the ‘PAW Patrol’ franchise, and the characters that children love, to the big screen,” Dodge said. “This first foray into the arena of feature film marks a significant strategic expansion for Spin Master Entertainment and our properties. This demonstrates our commitment to harnessing our own internal entertainment production teams to develop and deliver IP in a motion picture format and allows us to connect our characters to fans through shared theatrical experiences.”

“Expanding ‘PAW Patrol’ into the world of theatricals is a major  milestone for this iconic property, and we can’t wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together,” said Brian Robbins, president of ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks’ kids and family entertainment division.

More Film

  • PAW Patrol

    'PAW Patrol' Animated Movie in the Works

    PAW Patrol is on a roll! The popular Nickelodeon animated series is coming to the big screen. The Paramount film, directed by animation veteran Cal Brunker, whose credits include “Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” and “Escape From Planet Earth,” hits theaters in August 2021. Spin Master Entertainment’s executive vice president Jennifer Dodge will produce [...]

  • Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless Brooklyn"

    Bruce Willis’ ‘Cosmic Sin’ Picked up by Saban for North America

    Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Bruce Willis-starring sci-fi-action project “Cosmic Sin.” One of the hottest projects being pitched at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market, the picture is written and directed by Corey Large and Edward Drake (“Breach”) with Large also producing. “Cosmic Sin” follows a group of warriors and scientists [...]

  • 'Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns

    'Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue': Film Review

    At a kitchen table where two younger women are industriously assembling dumplings, an elderly resident of Jia Family Village, a rural settlement in China’s Shanxi province, reflects on a colorful past. In the 1950s, he served as First Secretary of the Communist Youth League, playing his own part in the country’s social revolution and carousing [...]

  • Donna Rotunno Gloria Allred

    Donna Rotunno Complains to Judge About Gloria Allred Attacking Her in the Media

    Harvey Weinstein’s lead attorney Donna Rotunno asked the judge to silence Gloria Allred, the high-powered attorney who is representing three women who’ve testified in the New York rape trial. Before the jury entered the courtroom on Friday morning, the fourth day of deliberations, Rotunno made a complaint on the record to the judge regarding Allred’s [...]

  • Call of the Wild

    Box Office: 'Call of the Wild' Fetches $1 Million on Thursday Night

    Harrison Ford’s “The Call of the Wild” opened with $1 million in Thursday night previews. STX’s supernatural horror sequel “Brahms: The Boy II,” meanwhile, earned $375,000 at 1,800 screens from Thursday previews. The earnings for Disney-20th Century’s “The Call of the Wild” is in the same vicinity as “The Upside,” which took in $1.1 million [...]

  • Infinity Hill

    Viacom International Studios, Infinity Hill Sign Exclusive First Look Deal

    Viacom International Studios (VIS) has signed an exclusive first look development deal with Infinity Hill. The companies will co-develop and co-produce a slate of Spanish-language features, filmed globally and utilizing international talent on both sides of the camera. Infinity Hill is the new label from longtime Telefonica and Viacom exec Axel Kuschevatzky, one of the [...]

  • There Is No Evil

    German Regional Film Funder Boosts Budget, Targets Young Filmmakers

    Since taking the helm at German regional funder Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein (FFHSH) last year, Helge Albers has revamped the organization, worked to increase its budget by €3 million ($3.3 million) and introduced new initiatives aimed at young filmmakers. Albers, a former film producer who previously served as head of the German Producers Assn. and a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad