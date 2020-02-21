‘PAW Patrol’ Animated Movie in the Works

PAW Patrol is on a roll! The popular Nickelodeon animated series is coming to the big screen.

The Paramount film, directed by animation veteran Cal Brunker, whose credits include “Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” and “Escape From Planet Earth,” hits theaters in August 2021. Spin Master Entertainment’s executive vice president Jennifer Dodge will produce the movie adaptation. The “PAW Patrol” pic is the first of a number of feature films in the works by Spin Master’s entertainment division.

“PAW Patrol,” which premiered in 2013, centers on a young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs that work together on missions to protect the shoreside community of Adventure Bay. The dogs live in houses that transform into vehicles for their missions. The TV series was renewed for an eighth season this week.

“We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the ‘PAW Patrol’ franchise, and the characters that children love, to the big screen,” Dodge said. “This first foray into the arena of feature film marks a significant strategic expansion for Spin Master Entertainment and our properties. This demonstrates our commitment to harnessing our own internal entertainment production teams to develop and deliver IP in a motion picture format and allows us to connect our characters to fans through shared theatrical experiences.”

“Expanding ‘PAW Patrol’ into the world of theatricals is a major milestone for this iconic property, and we can’t wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together,” said Brian Robbins, president of ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks’ kids and family entertainment division.