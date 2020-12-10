Paul Schneider, Shantel VanSanten, Kevin Corrigan, and Moises Arias Join ‘American Murderer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paul Schneider, Shantel VanSanten, Kevin Corrigan, and Moises Arias will round out the cast of “American Murderer.”

They join previously announced stars Tom Pelphrey, Ryan Phillippe, Idina Menzel and Jacki Weaver in the story of a charismatic con man turned party king who bankrolls his high living through a series of scams.

The film is written and will be directed by Matthew Gentile, and is based on the true story of Jason Derek Brown. When Brown’s funds run low, he plots an elaborate scheme, one that makes him one of the FBI’s top ten fugitives. Principal photography has started in Salt Lake City, following Utah state and SAG/AFTRA Covid-19 protocols.

Schneider currently stars on Amazon’s “Tales from the Loop,” and is best known for his roles on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” and Warner Bros.’ “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.” Other notable film credits include “Bright Star” and “Lars and the Real Girl.”

VanSanten was recently in Amazon’s “The Boys,” and currently stars in Apple TV’s “For All Mankind.” Other credits include the CW’s “One Tree Hill,” and the USA drama series “Shooter.”

Corrigan’s film appearances include “Goodfellas,” “The Departed,” “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express, and “The King of Staten Island.” On TV, he co-starred in “Grounded for Life.”

Arias has starred in films such as “Nacho Libre,” “Despicable Me 2,” “Ender’s Game,” “The Kings of Summer,” “Monos,” and “The King of Staten Island.” As a teenager, he appeared on “Hannah Montana.”

Kevin Matusow and Carissa Buffel are producing for The Traveling Picture Show Company alongside Gia Walsh and Kara Baker under the GiGi Films banner. TPSC recently wrapped filming on the comedy “Unplugging,” which stars Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh, and produced Bryan Bertino’s “The Dark and the Wicked.” GiGi Films’ latest film “Zola” was a sensation when it premiered at this year’s Sundance. The A24 release stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough and was written by Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris and directed by Bravo.

American Murderer is financed by Productivity Media. The company is currently in post-production on Rodrigo Garcia’s “Four Good Days,” starring Mila Kunis & Glenn Close as well as “Percy vs Goliath,” starring Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci.

Schneider is repped by CAA and Finely Management. VanSanten is repped by ICM Partners and Power Entertainment Group. Corrigan is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Arias is repped by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP.