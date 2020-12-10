Patty Jenkins to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Movie ‘Rogue Squadron’

Patty Jenkins will direct a new “Star Wars” movie, titled “Rogue Squadron,” it was announced during Thursday’s Disney Investor conference.

It’s slated for Christmas 2023, and is set to follow pilots across the “Star Wars” universe.

We are thrilled to have the great Patty Jenkins directing our @StarWars feature film Rogue Squadron, and as a true admirer of her work, it is an honor to have Patty directing her next film for us! https://t.co/5jKqaQ6Guk — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 10, 2020

The news makes Jenkins the first woman to direct a “Star Wars” feature film; Victoria Mahoney was the first woman on a “Star Wars” directing team, serving as second unit director on “The Rise of Skywalker.” Deborah Chow also directed an episode of “The Mandalorian” Season 1, and is helming the upcoming Disney Plus series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Jenkins is no stranger to milestones, though. In 2017, she became the first woman to direct a major superhero film, as well as the first woman to direct a movie with a budget over $100 million, with “Wonder Woman.” The movie, starring Gal Gadot as the classic DC Comics hero, was not only a box office hit, grossing $821 million worldwide, but a critical one as well, invigorating the DC slate of films that had, until then, received less-than-friendly reception from reviewers.

Before “Wonder Woman,” she wrote and directed the crime drama “Monster,” which won Charlize Theron a best actress Oscar. Jenkins also received a Primetime Emmy Award for directing the pilot episode of “The Killing.”

Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that Disney Plus would be releasing 10 new “Star Wars” series over the next few years. Among them, announced during the investor conference: “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson as the fan-favorite character; “Andor,” starring “Rogue One’s” Diego Luna; and “Lando,” developed by “Dear White People” director Justin Simien.

Jenkins’ next film, “Wonder Woman 1984,” will debut on HBO Max and in theaters this Christmas Day.