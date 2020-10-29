Patrick Wilson to Direct ‘Insidious 5’

Patrick Wilson is stepping behind the camera for the first time to direct the next “Insidious” sequel.

A fifth film in the supernatural horror franchise is currently in the works, though a release date has not been set. The story picks up a decade after the events of 2018’s “Insidious: The Last Key” and sees the Lamberts’ son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) heading to college. Scott Teems wrote the script based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. Wilson, who has starred in all four films in the series, will also appear in the upcoming installment.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next ‘Insidious installment,’ which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices,” Wilson said in a statement. “Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go…”

The first two films — 2010’s “Insidious” and 2013’s “Insidious: Chapter 2” — centered on a young couple whose son becomes possessed by entities from another dimension. 2015’s “Chapter 3” takes place before the events of the original series and 2018’s “Insidious: The Last Key” is a follow-up to the prequel. The franchise has been commercial successful, earning a total of $539 million globally on a combined budget of $26.5 million.

Jason Blum will produce the film for Blumhouse, along with franchise creators James Wan and Whannell. Oren Peli will also produce. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Steven Schneider will serve as executive producers. Sony Pictures is distributing the film globally.

“One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for ‘Insidious’ is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good,” Blum said. “I’m so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise.”

Wilson is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Gretchen Rush.