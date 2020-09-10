Patrick Schwarzenegger, Michael Shannon Drama ‘Echo Boomers’ Lands at Saban Films Ahead of TIFF (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired the North American distribution rights to Seth Savoy’s directorial debut “Echo Boomers” ahead of the launch of the Toronto film market.

The crime drama stars Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Midnight Sun,” “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse”), Michael Shannon, Alex Pettyfer, Lesley Ann Warren (“Jobs”), and Oliver Cooper (“Californication”).

The film follows a group of disillusioned twenty-somethings, who use Chicago as their playground by breaking into the homes of its wealthiest citizens, stealing from the rich and taking for themselves.

Savoy wrote the script with Kevin Bernhardt, and Jason Miller. Miller is also producing alongside Speakeasy’s James Langer, Mike Ware, Matthew G. Zamias, Lucas Jarach, Kelly Mi Li, Jeff G. Waxman and Wetzel Entertainment Group’s Byron Wetzel and Sean Kaplan.

“We are thrilled to be working with Seth Savoy in his directorial debut. This is a wild tale brought to life by an all-star cast at their best. The film will keep audiences on their toes,” said Saban Films president Bill Bromiley.

Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Fortitude International’s Nadine de Barros on behalf of the filmmakers. Bromiley and Saba are executive producers along with Pettyfer, Emerson Machtus, and Moment 2 Moment Entertainment’s Frankie Ordoubadi.

Additional EP’s include Tunnel Post’s Luke Daniels and Alan Pao, Omer H Paracha, Matthew S Schwartz, Sandra Siegal, Three Point Capital’s David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri, Dark Dreams Entertainment’s James Ireland, de Barros, Foton Pictures’ Carlos Cuscó, ETA Films’ Eric Brenner, Sandra Siegal and Windy Hill Pictures’ Robert Ogden Barnum. Tony Kamin is a co-producer.

Upcoming Saban projects include Jamie Babbit’s “The Stand-In” with Drew Barrymore, Josh Duhamel’s directorial debut “Buddy Games” and the Alicia Silverstone wedding comedy “Sister of the Groom.”