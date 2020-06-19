Patric Verrone, Betsy Thomas Seeking Re-Election for WGA West Board

Former Writers Guild of America West president Patric Verrone and negotiating committee co-chair Betsy Thomas are among the 15 candidates for eight WGA West board seats.

The guild’s nominating committee made the announcement Friday. The election will take place on Sept. 21.

The seats are for two-year terms. The president, vice president, secretary-treasurer, and eight other board seats will be up for election next year.

Verrone, best known for leading the bitter 2007-08 strike while president, is an incumbent on the board. Thomas, who is also an incumbent and has credits on “My Boys” and “Whitney,” was named co-chair of the negotiating committee with Michele Mulroney and Shawn Ryan late last year.

The WGA launched negotiations on May 18 on a successor master contract for film and TV with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The current three-year contract expires on June 30. The WGA has announced that it’s seeking gains in streaming residuals, script fees, health plan contributions and the first-ever foreign box office residuals.

Incumbents Patti Carr, Travis Donnelly, Ashley Gable, Derick A. Hughes and David Slack are seeking re-election. Carr, Donnelly and Slack are also on the negotiating committee.

Other candidates nominated to run for the board include Adam Starks, J. David Shanks, John Lopez, Carlos Foglia, Rob Forman, Scott Rosenbaum, Andrew Ti, Katherine Beattie, Daniel Kunka, Leland Jay Anderson and Eric Haywood.