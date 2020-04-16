Film News Roundup: Participant Expands ‘Roma’ Social Impact Campaign for Domestic Workers

In today’s film news roundup, Participant has expanded its social impact campaign on behalf of domestic workers, Concordia Media bulks up and documentary “Funny Pains” gets distribution.

PARTICIPANT CAMPAIGN

Building on its social impact campaign for “Roma,” Participant Media has launched the Care For The People Who Care For You campaign in partnership with the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

The digital initiative aims to galvanize support for domestic workers amid the coronavirus crisis. It features a video, produced by Participant’s digital content studio, SoulPancake, to highlight the impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on domestic workers, of whom 7 out of 10 have lost 100% of their income because of the pandemic. Told from the perspective of a domestic worker navigating health and financial concerns, the goal of the video is to educate and encourage employers to support those employees who care for them every day.

“During this uncertain time, it is critical to highlight the needs of and support the communities who are most impacted,” said David Linde, CEO of Participant. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Ai-jen Poo and the entire team at the National Domestic Workers Alliance to bring awareness and for those who care for us and our families.”

EXECUTIVE HIRES

Concordia Studio, recently launched by Davis Guggenheim and Jonathan King, has hired Yasmin Hormozi and Patrick Callan as vice presidents of narrative film and television, respectively.

Hormozi previously worked with King at Participant Media, where she served as director of narrative film. Her credits include “Dark Waters,” starring Mark Ruffalo, and “On the Basis of Sex,” starring Felicity Jones.

Callan joins from Amazon Studios, where he worked on “Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Tick,” “Red Oaks” and “Upload.”

“Yasmin and Patrick each bring unique experiences and perspectives to Concordia, but they are alike in their talent for discovering powerful and surprising stories, their unwavering support for ambitious filmmakers, and their belief in the potential for film to shape culture for the better,” King said in a statement.

ACQUISITION

Passion River Films has acquired worldwide rights to Jorgy Cruz’s debut feature “Funny Pains.”

The feature documentary features Nikki Glaser, who recently starred in the Netflix stand-up comedy special “Bangin,” along with Jim Norton, Bonnie McFarlane, Andrew Shultz, Yamaneika Saunders, Krystyna Hutchinson, Rich Vos and Mehran Khaghani.

Hutchinson, co-host of the podcast “Guys We F’d,” served as executive producer, along with Pablo Minier, Tahuanty Pena, and Daria Scoccimarro.

“Funny Pains” follows stand-up comedian named Wendi Starling, whose career, working process and life are closely examined in the film. Passion River plans a second quarter release.