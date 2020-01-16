Parris Goebel to Direct ‘Murder on the Dance Floor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures has tapped Parris Goebel to direct “Murder on the Dance Floor,” an adaptation of her acclaimed street-dance-based production. The movie will mark Goebel’s feature film directorial debut.

In addition to choreographing “Murder on the Dance Floor,” Goebel — famous in the music and dance worlds — directed numerous music videos for such artists as Justin Bieber and Ciara. She also worked with Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and K-pop stars, such as CL and Taeyang. The New Zealand-born Goebel has helped develop a unique style known as Polyswagg. Her dance crew the Royal Family won the World Hip Hop Dance Championship on three different occasions.

Elyse Hollander will write the screenplay, which Marc Platt and Adam Siegel from Marc Platt Productions will produce. Platt’s had a lot of experience in the musical realm, having previously overseen “La La Land,” “Into the Woods” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Hollander wrote “Blonde Ambition,” which topped the 2016 Black List and is set up at Universal with Michael De Luca producing. She also wrote “Queens of the Stoned Age,” which landed on the 2018 Black List, and sold a K-pop pitch to Fox with Scooter Braun and Epic Magazine producing.

Goebel is represented by CAA. Hollander is repped by Bellevue Productions.