×

Parris Goebel to Direct ‘Murder on the Dance Floor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
Parris Goebel arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, New York, USA
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutte

Sony Pictures has tapped Parris Goebel to direct “Murder on the Dance Floor,” an adaptation of her acclaimed street-dance-based production. The movie will mark Goebel’s feature film directorial debut.

In addition to choreographing “Murder on the Dance Floor,” Goebel — famous in the music and dance worlds — directed numerous music videos for such artists as Justin Bieber and Ciara. She also worked with Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and K-pop stars, such as CL and Taeyang. The New Zealand-born Goebel has helped develop a unique style known as Polyswagg. Her dance crew the Royal Family won the World Hip Hop Dance Championship on three different occasions.

Elyse Hollander will write the screenplay, which Marc Platt and Adam Siegel from Marc Platt Productions will produce. Platt’s had a lot of experience in the musical realm, having previously overseen “La La Land,” “Into the Woods” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Hollander wrote “Blonde Ambition,” which topped the 2016 Black List and is set up at Universal with Michael De Luca producing. She also wrote “Queens of the Stoned Age,” which landed on the 2018 Black List, and sold a K-pop pitch to Fox with Scooter Braun and Epic Magazine producing.

Goebel is represented by CAA. Hollander is repped by Bellevue Productions.

More Music

  • Parris Goebel arrives at the MTV

    Parris Goebel to Direct 'Murder on the Dance Floor' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures has tapped Parris Goebel to direct “Murder on the Dance Floor,” an adaptation of her acclaimed street-dance-based production. The movie will mark Goebel’s feature film directorial debut. In addition to choreographing “Murder on the Dance Floor,” Goebel — famous in the music and dance worlds — directed numerous music videos for such artists [...]

  • Artist Partner Group Promotes Miles Beard

    Artist Partner Group Promotes Miles Beard to Senior VP, Powers up Leadership Team

    Artist Partner Group (APG) has strengthened its senior leadership team with several staff promotions, including: Miles Beard to SVP of A&R; Eli Piccarreta to VP of A&R; Jessica Kelm to VP of Digital Marketing; while Nikisha Bailey has been hired as VP of A&R Admin & Operations. Beard, Piccarreta, and Bailey will report to CEO Mike Caren, [...]

  • Santana Talks His ‘Smooth’ Move Into

    Santana on His ‘Smooth’ Move Into the Cannabis Market

    The celebrity cannabis business club has a new member: Carlos Santana. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is partnering with Left Coast Ventures, the same California company that provides flower for Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart’s Mind Your Head brand and Marley Natural. Asked how the Left Coast partnership came together, Santana, 72, told [...]

  • Blue Story Cast BBC Diversity

    Diversity Is Making Strides Throughout the U.K.'s Entertainment Industry

    When rapper Stormzy landed a headlining slot at the Glastonbury Festival last summer, black British music took center stage and set the cultural agenda in the U.K. The film and television industries haven’t had many of those defining moments — and there was outrage as BAFTA recently unveiled an all-white acting nominations list for its [...]

  • Universal Music Japan Hires Spotify Exec

    Universal Music Japan Hires Former Spotify Exec Ichiro Tamaki

    Universal Music Japan announced today that Ichiro Tamaki has been named as Corporate Executive responsible for Digital Strategy, data analytics and platform partnerships, effective February 15. According to the announcement, as a core member of Universal Music Japan’s executive team, he will oversee the Data & Analytics and Platform Partnerships teams, and will be responsible [...]

  • Missy Elliott

    Missy Elliott, Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus Top Governors Ball Lineup

    New York’s Governors Ball has announced the lineup for its 10th annual festival, and it’s a wide mix of styles, genres and eras: Missy Elliott — making her first major NYC performance in over a decade — Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Flume, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., Swae Lee, Rufus Du Sol, [...]

  • 'Show Me What You Got' Set

    'Show Me What You Got' Set to Screen Via Level Forward/Screen Forward Network

    Indie drama “Show Me What You Got” has been selected for screening via the Level Forward/Screen Forward network that aims to expand theatrical distribution for up-and-coming filmmakers. “Show Me What You Got” will screen in the second quarter of this year in the theaters that are participating in the Screen Forward venture launched last week [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad