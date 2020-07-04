‘Blasphemous’ Film ‘Habit’ Starring Paris Jackson as Jesus Sparks Petition to Block Release

Nearly 300,000 people have signed a petition aiming to block the release of the independent film “Habit,” starring Bella Thorne and Paris Jackson, in which Jackson plays a version of Jesus.

Thorne plays a street-smart, party girl who has a Jesus fetish and finds herself in a drug deal gone wrong. She’s able to escape danger by disguising herself as a nun. Multiple times in the film, Jackson appears as Jesus to her.

“A new blasphemous Hollywood film is predicted to come out soon depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman. The film ‘Habit’ stars Paris Jackson who plays the role of ‘lesbian Jesus.’ Distributors haven’t picked it up as of yet, so let’s please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society,” reads the description of the petition.

However, there is no indication in the film’s current promotional materials or logline that Jackson’s depiction of Jesus is a lesbian.

“Habit” is in post-production as it finished shooting before coronavirus shut down most projects in Hollywood in mid March. It currently does not have a release date.

The cast also includes Hana Mae Lee, Gavin Rossdale, Caroline D’Amore, Josie Ho, Andreja Pejic, Larissa Andrade, Libby Mintz, Jamie Hince, Ada Mogilevsky, Damon Lawner and Michael Suppes.

Janell Shirtcliff is directing the film from a script by Suki Kaiser, based on a story by Libby Mintz and Shirtcliff. Elevated Films, Donovan Leitch, 852 Films, Martingale Pictures, Voltage Pictures and Cloudlight are the producers on the film.