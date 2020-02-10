Oscars: ‘Parasite’ Becomes First Foreign-Language Film to Win Best Picture

Neon’s “Parasite” made history on Sunday night at the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first foreign-language film ever to win a best picture Oscar.

Directed and co-written by Bong Joon Ho, the film follows an impoverished South Korean family posing as qualified professionals to gain long-term employment by a wealthy family.

Bong also won best director and best original screenplay. The film, which also won best international film on Sunday, won a total of four Academy Awards.

“Parasite” began receiving accolades in May 2019 when the film won the Palme d’Or at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Since then, the film has become a global box office phenomenon, grossing $33.9 million domestically and $166.1 million worldwide. The film became the second foreign film to be nominated and the first to win at the Screen Actors Guild for outstanding performance by a cast. “Parasite” had also been nominated for top prizes at the Producers Guild, Directors Guild and BAFTAs.

It took the top Oscars prize over “1917,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

