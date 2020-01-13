‘Parasite’ Makes History With Oscar Nominations

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

Parasite” made history on Monday, becoming the first South Korean movie to be nominated for best picture and best international film.

Given South Korea’s rich film history, it’s remarkable that Academy Awards voters have largely ignored the country’s movies. In 2018, there was a great deal of optimism that Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning,” an acclaimed thriller, would become the first film from the country to earn a best international film nod. It was the first South Korean film shortlisted for the honor. However, when nominations were announced, it was not on the ballot.

Bong Joon Ho also picked up a nod for best director, in addition to original screenplay with Jin Won Han. It also got a film editing nod for Jinmo Yang.

Parasite” was warmly embraced by critics when it world premiered at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. The story of a family of small-time con artists and grifters who become entangled with a wealthy businessman, his wife and their children was praised as a twisty thriller that had incisive things to say about income inequality. It went on to become the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or, Cannes’ highest honor.

The film, which was released by Neon, was also a box office hit, grossing an impressive $25.4 million in the U.S. and $132.3 million globally. It was also announced last week that the movie is in development as an HBO miniseries. Bong’s other films include “Snowpiercer,” “The Host” and “Mother.” South Korea previously submitted “Mother” as its official Oscars entry, but it failed to even be shortlisted.

In an interview with Variety in November, Bong said he hoped any Oscar attention would encourage viewers to find out more about South Korean cinema.

“Korean cinema has a long history,” he said. “There are many masters that have yet to be introduced to the Western audience. It would be great if people take more interest in Korean cinema due to my nomination.”

More Film

  • Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir holds the

    Hildur Guðnadóttir's 'Joker' Score Continues Its Awards Roll With Oscar Nomination

    “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir became only the fifth woman in Oscar history to be nominated in the original score categories during Thursday’s nominations announcement. The Icelandic cellist has been on a winning streak, taking home Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Society of Composers & Lyricist awards in recent days. Her music for the comic-book villain, [...]

  • L to R: "Jiang Yongbo, Aoi

    China Box Office: 'The Farewell,' 'Richard Jewell' Fail to Unseat Local Holdovers

    Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” and Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” both flopped in China with dismal $261,000 and $212,000 opening weekends, respectively, according to data from Maoyan.  Although “The Farewell” was distributed directly by Maoyan, one of China’s biggest online ticketing platforms, the critical darling made a paltry $78,000 (RMB537,000) on opening day Friday. Screenings were [...]

  • Bernie Taupin and Sir Elton John

    Elton John's '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' Rockets to Front of Oscar Songs Pack

    Elton John could take home his second Oscar and longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin his first, as their song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” was among the best song nominees at Monday’s Oscar nomination announcements. The two have already taken home the Golden Globe for their closing song in the John biopic, their [...]

  • Joker

    'Joker' Tops Oscar Nominations, But Female Directors, Actors of Color Virtually Ignored

    “Joker,” an R-rated blockbuster, led the list of Oscar nominations, becoming the rare comic book film to be a hit with awards voters. The best picture contender earned a leading 11 nominations, but the story of the morning will be the lack of diversity among the leading nominees and the exclusion of female filmmakers. “Joker” [...]

  • Joker

    'Joker' Joins 'Black Panther' With Historic Oscar Best Picture Nomination

    Making Oscars history, “Joker” joins “Black Panther” as only the second comic book movie ever to earn a nomination for best picture. It’s also the first film adapted from the canon of DC Comics characters to be nominated for the Oscar’s top prize. And, with a record 11 nominations, “Joker” is also the first comic [...]

  • Scarlett Johansson double nomination

    Scarlett Johansson Joins Elite Oscars Two-Timers Club With Double Nominations

    Before Monday morning, Scarlett Johansson had somehow never been nominated for an Oscar. And now, with her nominations for best actress (for “Marriage Story”) and best supporting actress (for “Jojo Rabbit”), the 35-year-old joins one of the most elite clubs in Hollywood: Actors who have been Oscar-nominated twice in the same year. While actors are [...]

  • Parasite

    'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations

    “Parasite” made history on Monday, becoming the first South Korean movie to be nominated for best picture and best international film. Given South Korea’s rich film history, it’s remarkable that Academy Awards voters have largely ignored the country’s movies. In 2018, there was a great deal of optimism that Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning,” an acclaimed thriller, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad