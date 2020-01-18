×

‘Parasite,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Win ACE Eddie Awards for Top Feature Films

By and

Parasite” and “Jojo Rabbit” have won the top feature film trophies at the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Jinmo Yang won the dramatic feature category for “Parasite” over “Ford v Ferrari,” “Joker,” “The Irishman,” and “Marriage Story.” The victory marks the first time in ACE Eddie Awards history that a foreign language film has won the top prize.

Tom Eagles took the trophy for best edited comedy feature film for “Jojo Rabbit,” which won over “Dolemite Is My Name,” “The Farewell,” “Knives Out” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite” are nominated for the Academy Award for Best Editing along with “Ford v Ferrari,” “Joker” and “The Irishman.”

ACE President Stephen Rivkin presided over the evening’s festivities with actress D’Arcy Carden, star of NBC’s “The Good Place,” serving as the evening’s host.

“Toy Story 4” (edited by Axel Geddes) won Best Edited Animated Feature Film and “Apollo 11”  (edited by Todd Douglas Miller) won Best Edited Documentary.

Television winners included “Better Things: Easter” (edited by Janet Weinberg) for Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television and “Fleabag: Episode 2.1″ (edited by Gary Dollner) for Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television.

For the second year in a row, an episode of “Killing Eve” won in Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television with “Killing Eve: Desperate Measures” (edited by Dan Crinnion). “Game of Thrones: The Long Night” (edited by Tim Porter) won Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television and “Chernobyl: Vichnaya Pamyat” (edited by Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith) won Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television.

“VICE Investigates: Amazon on Fire” (edited by Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami) won for Best Edited Non-Scripted Series and “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” (edited by Jake Pushinsky) won Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical).

Actor Cary Elwes presented the Anne V. Coates Student Editing Award to Chase Johnson of California State University, Fullerton. Lauren Shuler Donner received the organization’s ACE Golden Eddie honor, presented to her by Marvel’s Kevin Feige. Alan Heim and Tina Hirsch received Career Achievement awards presented by filmmakers Nick Cassavetes and Ron Underwood respectively. Cathy Repola, national executive director of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, was presented  with the ACE Heritage Award.

A full list of winners follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA):
Parasite
Jinmo Yang

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
Jojo Rabbit
Tom Eagles

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Toy Story 4
Axel Geddes

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
Apollo 11
Todd Douglas Miller

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali
Jake Pushinsky, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Better Things: “Easter”
Janet Weinberg

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Fleabag: “Episode 2.1”
Gary Dollner

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Killing Eve: “Desperate Times”
Dan Crinnion

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Game of Thrones: “The Long Night”
Tim Porter, ACE

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:
Chernobyl: “Vichnaya Pamyat”
Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
VICE Investigates: “Amazon on Fire”
Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING
Chase Johnson – California State University, Fullerton

More Film

  • 'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' Win ACE Eddie

    'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' Win ACE Eddie Awards for Top Feature Films

    “Parasite” and “Jojo Rabbit” have won the top feature film trophies at the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Jinmo Yang won the dramatic feature category for “Parasite” over “Ford v Ferrari,” “Joker,” “The Irishman,” and “Marriage Story.” The victory marks the first time in ACE Eddie Awards history that a [...]

  • Gregg Smith, Dancer and Choreographer Assistant,

    Gregg Smith, Dancer and Choreographer Assistant, Dies at 73

    Gregg Smith, a dancer, casting director and assistant choreographer who had a long association with director Kenny Ortega, has died. He was 73. Smith died on Jan. 1. The industry veteran worked as a performer in the national touring company of the musical “Hair” and in a Los Angeles production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He [...]

  • Oscar Isaac Golden Globes 2016

    Film News Roundup: Oscar Isaac Joins Superhero Movie 'The Great Machine'

    In today’s film news roundup, Oscar Isaac boards “The Great Machine,” Keira Knightley joins “Silent Night” and “The Dog Doc” finds a home. CASTINGS Legendary has closed a deal for Oscar Isaac to star in and produce superhero saga “The Great Machine.” The project is based on Brian K. Vaughan’s comic book series “Ex Machina” [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    U.S. Movie Admissions Plunge 4.6% in 2019 Amid Box Office Decline

    U.S. movie admissions slid 4.6% last year to 1.24 billion, the second lowest admissions number during the current century, the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has reported. North American box office for the year declined 4.1% to $11.4 billion, NATO said Friday. That figure was in line with the estimate released at the end [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'National Treasure 3' Moves Ahead From Disney, Jerry Bruckheimer

    Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer are moving ahead with a third “National Treasure” movie with “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner tapped to write the script. Bremner has also signed to write a fourth “Bad Boys” for Sony with Bruckheimer producing. Bruckheimer produced the three “Bad Boys” and the two “National Treasure” movies. The “National [...]

  • Mike (WILL SMITH), Marcus (MARTIN LAWRENCE)

    'Bad Boys 4' in the Works at Sony Pictures

    Sony Pictures has launched early development of an untitled fourth “Bad Boys” movie with “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner returning to write the script. Bremner has also signed to write “National Treasure 3” for Disney with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. Bruckheimer produced the three “Bad Boys” and the two “National Treasure” movies. Bremner teamed [...]

  • Corsican Summer, Los Conductos

    Belgium's Best Friend Forever Nabs Berlinale-Bound 'Los Conductos,' 'Corsican Summer' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever acquired two debut features, Camilo Restrepo’s Berlinale-bound “Los Conductos” and Pascal Tagnati’s “Corsican Summer.” Both films are produced by up and coming outfit 5à7 films. Set to premiere at the Berlinale’s new competitive section Encounters, “Los Conductos” is a Spanish-language film set in Medellin (Colombia) and loosely based on the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad