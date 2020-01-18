‘Parasite,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Win ACE Eddie Awards for Top Feature Films

“Parasite” and “Jojo Rabbit” have won the top feature film trophies at the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Jinmo Yang won the dramatic feature category for “Parasite” over “Ford v Ferrari,” “Joker,” “The Irishman,” and “Marriage Story.” The victory marks the first time in ACE Eddie Awards history that a foreign language film has won the top prize.

Tom Eagles took the trophy for best edited comedy feature film for “Jojo Rabbit,” which won over “Dolemite Is My Name,” “The Farewell,” “Knives Out” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite” are nominated for the Academy Award for Best Editing along with “Ford v Ferrari,” “Joker” and “The Irishman.”

ACE President Stephen Rivkin presided over the evening’s festivities with actress D’Arcy Carden, star of NBC’s “The Good Place,” serving as the evening’s host.

“Toy Story 4” (edited by Axel Geddes) won Best Edited Animated Feature Film and “Apollo 11” (edited by Todd Douglas Miller) won Best Edited Documentary.

Television winners included “Better Things: Easter” (edited by Janet Weinberg) for Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television and “Fleabag: Episode 2.1″ (edited by Gary Dollner) for Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television.

For the second year in a row, an episode of “Killing Eve” won in Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television with “Killing Eve: Desperate Measures” (edited by Dan Crinnion). “Game of Thrones: The Long Night” (edited by Tim Porter) won Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television and “Chernobyl: Vichnaya Pamyat” (edited by Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith) won Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television.

“VICE Investigates: Amazon on Fire” (edited by Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami) won for Best Edited Non-Scripted Series and “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” (edited by Jake Pushinsky) won Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical).

Actor Cary Elwes presented the Anne V. Coates Student Editing Award to Chase Johnson of California State University, Fullerton. Lauren Shuler Donner received the organization’s ACE Golden Eddie honor, presented to her by Marvel’s Kevin Feige. Alan Heim and Tina Hirsch received Career Achievement awards presented by filmmakers Nick Cassavetes and Ron Underwood respectively. Cathy Repola, national executive director of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, was presented with the ACE Heritage Award.

A full list of winners follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA):

Parasite

Jinmo Yang

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Jojo Rabbit

Tom Eagles

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Toy Story 4

Axel Geddes

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Apollo 11

Todd Douglas Miller

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali

Jake Pushinsky, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Better Things: “Easter”

Janet Weinberg

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Fleabag: “Episode 2.1”

Gary Dollner

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Killing Eve: “Desperate Times”

Dan Crinnion

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Game of Thrones: “The Long Night”

Tim Porter, ACE

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

Chernobyl: “Vichnaya Pamyat”

Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

VICE Investigates: “Amazon on Fire”

Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING

Chase Johnson – California State University, Fullerton