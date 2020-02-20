‘Parasite’ to Get Digitally Re-Mastered Imax Release for One Week

Imax is releasing a digitally re-mastered version of Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” for a one-week run at select Imax locations starting Friday.

“Parasite” is the first non-English-language movie ever to win the Oscar for best picture. The South Korean film took in $5.7 million at 2,002 domestic locations during the post-Oscar weekend, lifting its cumulative take to $43.4 million since early October. The darkly comic thriller won Oscars for picture, director, international film and original screenplay.

“Parasite” trails four films on the list of top foreign-language grossers in North America –“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” ($128.1 million), “Life Is Beautiful” ($57.2 million), “Hero” ($53.7 million) and “Instructions Not Included” ($44.5 million).

Even though “Parasite” has been available on DVD since Jan. 28, prospects are solid for significantly more box office. Best picture victors typically see a notable bump in business, as was the case for last year’s winner “Green Book,” which grossed 18% ($15 million) of its total North American take after the Oscars. “The Artist” took in 29% ($13 million) of its final gross after winning best picture and “Moonlight” amassed 20.2% of its total post Oscars.

“Parasite” premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d’Or. Neon, founded by Tom Quinn in 2017, bought the North American rights to “Parasite” from producer CJ Entertainment at the American Film Market in 2018.

Popular on Variety

The story centers on four members of a poverty-stricken family ingratiating themselves to a wealthy couple. The film opened with a stellar $393,216 at three theaters in New York and Los Angeles over the Oct. 11-13 weekend. “Parasite” has already taken in $152 million in international markets.

“Parasite” was written and directed by Bong and features a cast including his long time collaborator Song Kang Ho, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Cho Yeo Jeong, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyun and Chang Hyae Jin.