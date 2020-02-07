Film News Roundup: ‘Parasite’ Dominates Inaugural World Cinema Awards

In today’s film news roundup, “Parasite” wins half a dozen awards at the Global Cinemateque organization, Legion M partners with Endeavor Content and “Tuscaloosa” finds a home.

‘PARASITE’ AWARDS

South Korean dark comedy “Parasite” has dominated the inaugural World Cinema Awards from the Global Cinemateque organization.

Founded by Jacqueline Lyanga and co-founded by Jasmine Jaisinghani, the World Cinema Awards celebrates the best international cinema of year across 10 categories. Winners were announced Thursday.

“Parasite,” which is nominated for six Academy Awards, won the global narrative trophy with “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” in second and “Pain and Glory” in third. Bong Joon-Ho won the director category for “Parasite” and shared the writing trophy with Han Jin Won. Cinematographer Kyung-pyo Hong, editor Jinmo Yang and composer Jaeil Jung won their categories for their work on “Parasite.”

Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant won the actress category for their work in “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” while Antonio Banderas took the actor trophy for “Pain and Glory.”

Popular on Variety

“I Lost My Body” won the Global Animation award and “Honeyland” took the Global Documentary trophy.

“The awards are a new platform for films made outside of the United States through which we hope to expand the global reach of international cinema,” said Lyanga. “There are extraordinary films being made all over the world and we want to bring the work of these talented artists to the attention of new audiences; there is a need for the awards season to more authentically reflect the culture of the world in which we live.”

UniFrance will receive World Cinema Cultural Spotlight Award at the Résidence de France in Los Angeles on Feb. 10 in collaboration with the French Consulate’s celebration for the French Academy Award nominees hosted by Natalie Soirat, deputy consul general.

The Spotlight Award for Creative Vision will go to Joanna Hogg for “The Souvenir.” The Spotlight Award for Craft will be presented to Claire Mathon, cinematographer for “Atlantics” and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and the Spotlight Award for Discovery goes to Mati Diop, for “Atlantics.”

LEGION M PARTNERSHIP

Legion M has signed an advisory agreement with Endeavor Content, paving the way for the fan-owned entertainment company and its creative partners to advance its film and television projects.

The agreement provides Legion M with Endeavor Content’s range of advisory services, including financing, development, and sales.

The four-year-old company — which has more than 25,000 shareholders and 100,000 members — helped finance “Mandy,” starring Nicolas Cage; “Colossal,” starring Anne Hathaway; Dean Devlin’s “Bad Samaritan” and Kevin Smith’s “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” It recently bought Brian Staveley’s fantasy trilogy “The Chronicle of the Unhewn Throne” and is co-producing “Girl With No Name” as a feature film.

“Joining forces with Endeavor Content marks an exciting new phase for Legion M, opening innumerable possibilities for our expanding portfolio of original projects,” said Paul Scanlan, Legion M co-founder and CEO. “Harnessing Endeavor Content’s strategic guidance and network amplifies our ability to bring projects to market together with our passionate, engaged, and ever-growing fan community ready to support.”

ACQUISITION

Cinedigm Corp. has acquired North American rights to coming-of-age tale “Tuscaloosa,” starring Devon Bostick, Natalia Dyer, Marchánt Davis, Tate Donovan and hip hop artist YG.

Veteran music video director Philip Harder helmed from his own screenplay, based on the Southern novel by W. Glasgow Phillips about a forbidden love affair between recent college grad (Bostick) and free-spirited mental patient (Dyer).

“Tuscaloosa” premiered at the Nashville Film Festival in October. Cinedigm will release the picture in theaters, on digital, and on demand on March 13.