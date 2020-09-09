‘Parasite’ Filmmaker Bong Joon Ho to Produce Immigration Drama ‘Sea Fog’

“Parasite” filmmaker Bong Joon Ho is set to produce the immigration drama “Sea Fog” at Participant Media.

Matt Palmer, who directed “Calibre,” is writing and directing “Sea Fog,” based on a previous draft by Oren Moverman.

“Sea Fog” is based on the 2014 Korean film “Haemoo,” which follows a fishing-boat crew on a dangerous commission to smuggle a group of undocumented immigrants from China to Korea. That film was directed by Shim Sung Bo and written by Bong and Shim. Their film, inspired by a true story, was adapted from the 2007 stage play.

Bong made history at the Oscars this year with “Parasite,” the first foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for best picture.

“Participant makes films that explore the realities of our time, and director Matt Palmer reveals people’s true natures by putting them in extreme situations as he did in the superb crime thriller ‘Calibre,'” Bong said in a statement. “I can’t contain my excitement and anticipation to collaborate with this team on the newborn ‘Sea Fog.'”

Dooho Choi and Lewis Taewan Kim will also produce “Sea Fog.” Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Anikah McLaren will serve as executive producers.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with one of modern cinema’s most singular and visionary talents, Bong Joon Ho, and with Participant, whose incredible track record in producing deeply inspiring, socially committed cinema for mainstream audiences is unapparelled,” Palmer said. “These are dream partners to be teaming up with on a project with such unique potential to deliver both nerve-shredding tension and an urgent social message.”

Palmer’s debut film “Calibre” won the Michael Powell Award at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and was released on Netflix in 2018.

Palmer is represented by WME and managed by 42. Bong and Choi are represented by WME, and Jonathan Gardner. Bong’s manager is Jerome Duboz.