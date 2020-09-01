Paramount Pictures Hires Veteran Executive Sejin Croninger

Paramount Pictures has hired veteran executive Sejin Croninger as executive vice president of worldwide acquisitions, reporting to motion picture group president Emma Watts. She replaces Syrinthia Studer, who departed earlier this year for a Nickelodeon post.

Croninger will begin her new job on Sept. 8 and oversee the global content acquisitions group, including both theatrical and home media acquisitions on both the domestic and international sides, as well as remake rights.

She will also be responsible for developing, strengthening and nurturing relationships with key content owners in the acquisitions space, including talent agents, global sales agents, independent producers/production companies and licensed property rights holders. Lauren Fisher, vice president of worldwide acquisitions, and Rachel Kiner, manager of worldwide acquisitions, will report to Croninger.

Croninger joins Paramount from NBC Universal Pictures, where she served as senior vice president of the North American content group and played a senior leadership role in launching a new mini indie studio under the Universal Filmed Entertainment umbrella. Prior to that, she was senior vice president of worldwide acquisitions for Entertainment One. Previous posts include acquisitions consultant for Paramount Pictures, and director of acquisitions and production for New Line Cinema.

“Sejin is an exemplary acquisitions executive with a long and impressive track record,” Watts said. “She has impeccable taste, a deep well of relationships and is as savvy as they come. I am thrilled to have her onboard.”

Watts was hired on June 30, replacing Wyck Godfrey, who is transitioning back to producing film and TV.