Police Arrest Sexual Assault Suspect After Standoff at Paramount Studios Lot

Police have taken into custody a sexual assault suspect who barricaded himself in a building on the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angles late on Sunday night.

The suspect was identified as Bryan Gudiel Barrios, according to AP, and worked on the Paramount lot, though it was not clear in what capacity.

LAPD HQ tweeted that police were first in the area of Plymouth and Melrose, near the Paramount Pictures lot, around 10 p.m. to arrest a sexual assault suspect, but when they attempted to detain the man, he produced a knife, causing police to taser him.

“Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect to surrender. Around 12:15 am officers entered the bldg and took the suspect into custody. The suspect was bleeding from wounds he sustained during the incident and was transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured,” LAPD HQ tweeted.

Officers had opened fire on the suspect, but the injuries he sustained were self-inflicted, and he was taken to a hospital.

LAPD HQ tweeted earlier that there was “heavy police activity” in Hollywood, and advised local residents to stay indoors. Eyewitness accounts of the stand-off on social media depict helicopters flying overhead and a fleet of police cars stationed around the studio lot.

Paramount Studios is located on the 5500 block of Melrose Avenue.