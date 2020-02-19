×

Paramount Players Loses Executives Matt Dines, Ali Bell

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paramount Players
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount Players

Paramount Players has lost two of its executives, with Matt Dines and Ali Bell leaving their posts as executive vice presidents of development and production.

A spokesman for Paramount told Variety that there are no plans to shutter the three-year-old division in the wake of the departures. Wyck Godfrey, Paramount’s motion pictures group president, remains in charge of the label.

Dines will run 75 Year Plan, the production banner founded by Jonah Hill. Dines was an executive at MGM prior to joining Paramount Players.

Bell worked at Ivan Reitman’s Montecito Picture Company, becoming president of production, before taking the Paramount gig. She also worked at David Heyman’s Heyday Films and at Nickelodeon.

Paramount launched the Paramount Players division in mid-2017 with veteran producer and executive Brian Robbins in charge of the goal of increasing the studio’s output. Robbins left in October 2018 to become the president of Nickelodeon and Godfrey assumed oversight of the division.

Since then, the division has co-produced half a dozen titles. Dines oversaw “Nobody’s Fool” and John Cena’s “Playing With Fire.” Bell oversaw “What Men Want,” “Dora and the City of Gold” and the upcoming sci-fier “Monster Problems,” starring Dylan O’Brien. Paramount Players was also a co-producer on the horror film “Eli,” which Netflix released last year.

Popular on Variety

The top performer among the Paramount Players titles was “Dora and the City of Gold,” which grossed $120 million worldwide.

More Film

  • Paramount Players

    Paramount Players Loses Executives Matt Dines, Ali Bell

    Paramount Players has lost two of its executives, with Matt Dines and Ali Bell leaving their posts as executive vice presidents of development and production. A spokesman for Paramount told Variety that there are no plans to shutter the three-year-old division in the wake of the departures. Wyck Godfrey, Paramount’s motion pictures group president, remains [...]

  • Anya Taylor Joy Emma Premiere

    Anya Taylor-Joy on Playing Jane Austen's Clever, Callous Protagonist in 'Emma'

    It was an evening of elegance at the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features’ “Emma” on Tuesday night. The red carpet was lined with pastel floral arrangements at the DGA Theater, priming visitors to be transported to the ornate pageantry of Georgian-era England in this new adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic tale. Anya Taylor-Joy, who [...]

  • Tom Holland Chris Pratt Onward Premiere

    Tom Holland and Chris Pratt Show Off Real-Life Bond at Pixar's 'Onward' Premiere

    Pixar’s new movie “Onward” marks a reunion of sorts for Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. The two actors, who both have ties to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and most recently teamed in “Avengers: Endgame” as Spider-Man and Star-Lord, play brothers in the animated fantasy adventure. Their friendship has become a highlight of “Onward’s” promotional tour [...]

  • Mahershala AliThe Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon,

    Mahershala Ali to Star in Drama Film 'Swan Song' for Apple TV Plus

    Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is producing and starring in the genre-bending drama feature “Swan Song” for Apple TV Plus, with production starting in the spring. The film will be produced by Apple and Anonymous Content. “Swan Song” will be directed by Academy Award winner Benjamin Cleary, who also wrote the project. Cleary won the [...]

  • Disney's MULAN..Mulan (Yifei Liu)..Photo: Film Frame..©

    'Mulan' Is Disney's First Live-Action Remake to Get a PG-13 Rating

    “Mulan” may not be for very young children, as it’s become the first Disney live-action remake to receive a PG-13 rating. The new take on the Disney classic got the rating from the Motion Picture Association of America due to the “sequences of violence” apparently depicted in the film. All previous live-action remakes from the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad