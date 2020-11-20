Paramount Players Hires Veteran Overbrook Executive Clarence Hammond

Paramount Players has hired former Overbrook Entertainment executive Clarence Hammond as senior vice president of production.

Hammond will report to Paramount Players President Jeremy Kramer and begin his new position effective Nov. 30. In his new role, Hammond will help oversee the development and production of films made under the Paramount Players label, which is focused on genre films from unique, contemporary voices and properties.

Kramer, said, “With his eye for original stories and a track record for championing talented, up-and-coming filmmakers, Clarence will be a great addition to Players.”

Hammond spent over a decade at Overbrook Entertainment, which was founded by Will Smith and James Lassiter in 1998. He most recently served as vice president of production. During his tenure, Hammond developed and produced several projects including “Life in a Year,” starring Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne, which will be available on Amazon Prime on Thanksgiving.

Hammond most recently produced “Charm City Kings,” which was released on HBO Max in October. The drama won a U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Acting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Hammond also produced “Hala,” starring Geraldine Viswanathan, which premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at Sundance 2019. It was acquired by Apple TV Plus and released as the streamer’s first narrative feature in December, 2019. Hammond also produced American Black Film Festival Jury Award-winner “Sprinter,” which was released domestically by FilmRise and is currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

“I am honored and excited to be joining Jeremy, and the entire team at Players, in building out the banner as a bastion of original voices,” Hammond said.

Kramer, a longtime Hollywood executive and producer, was hired a month ago by Paramount Pictures President Emma Watts, to head up Paramount Players. Watts was hired in July.