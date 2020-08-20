Paramount Partners With New Republic on ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ ‘Top Gun’

Paramount Pictures is receiving financial aid from New Republic Pictures on a pair of Tom Cruise projects — “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick” — and eight other movies.

New Republic, led by veteran producers Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer, announced Thursday that it had closed a co-financing deal that will also include “The Tomorrow War,” “Infinite,” Michael B. Jordan’s “Without Remorse,” Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America,” “Transformers 7,” “The Tiger’s Apprentice,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” and “Under the Boardwalk.”

NRP recently co-financed Paramount’s “Rocketman.” Fischer previously produced “Shutter Island” and “Zodiac” with the Paramount team.

“Following the box office and critical success of ‘Rocketman,’ we are thrilled to be partnering with Paramount on a number of their upcoming projects. The studio has been producing an enviable slate of commercially exciting, quality films, leveraging their storied library, talent relationships and creative instincts to cultivate existing franchises while launching new ones,” said Fischer.

New Republic has stayed active during the pandemic crisis. It has signed first-look deals with Jake Gyllenhaal and Cate Blanchett. Oliver received an Oscar nomination in 2011 for “Black Swan” and formed New Republic in 2017. The company backed “1917” and “Rocketman” last year.

Paramount Pictures’ Chief Operating Officer Andrew Gumpert said, “Our shared success with our partners at New Republic in last year’s ‘Rocketman’ marks only the very beginning of what we know we can achieve as a powerhouse team bringing top-notch films—unrivaled in storytelling and cinematic quality — to audiences everywhere. We are thrilled to be in business together for the long haul.”

The deal was negotiated on behalf of New Republic Pictures by Ken Deutsch of Latham & Watkins, LLP.