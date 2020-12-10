Paramount Won’t Renew Deal With Jerry Bruckheimer (EXCLUSIVE)

Jerry Bruckheimer’s first-look deal with Paramount Pictures is set to expire in February and will not be renewed.

That makes the superstar producer of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise a free agent. Bruckheimer first signed a pact with Paramount in 2013, leaving Disney where he had been housed for two decades. The studio had moved away from the kind of action movies that were Bruckheimer’s stock in trade, instead devoting more of its attention to Marvel movies and animated fare. That made Paramount a natural landing spot. It’s unclear if Bruckheimer will try to find a new studio to hang his shingle or if he will instead move fully off the lot and explore life as a truly independent producer.

At Paramount, Bruckheimer produced the box office disappointment, “Gemini Man,” an Ang Lee thriller that starred Will Smith, as well as “Top Gun: Maverick,” the highly anticipated sequel to his 1986 blockbuster. Some of his more recent efforts, the war film, “12 Strong,” and “Bad Boys for Life,” have been at other studios. Bruckheimer recently took “Young Woman And The Sea,” the story of the first woman to swim the English Channel, out of turnaround at Paramount. It’s been set up at Disney with Daisy Ridley set to star. Upcoming projects include a reboot of “Pirates of the Carribbean,” sequels to “National Treasure” and “Beverly Hills Cop,” and a television series based on “Enemy of the State.”

Bruckheimer is one of the most successful producers in Hollywood history. His credits include “The Rock,” “Flashdance,” “Crimson Tide,” “Armageddon,” and “Black Hawk Down.” On television, Bruckheimer created “CSI” and its many spinoff series, as well as “Without a Trace,” “Cold Case,” and the U.S. version of “The Amazing Race.”