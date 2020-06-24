New ‘Scream’ Movie From Spyglass Media Will Be Released by Paramount (EXCLUSIVE)

Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures have joined forces to co-produce the relaunch of “Scream,” sources tell Variety.

The latest installment, in which David Arquette is set to reprise his role as Deputy Dewey, will be directed by “Ready or Not” filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will work with fellow members of filmmaking group Radio Silence, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are serving as producers while creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, are executive producing.

Paramount will marketing and distribute the latest “Scream” worldwide and plans to release the film in 2021. Select international territories and pay television markets will be handled by Spyglass.

Principal photography is expected to begin late summer in Wilmington NC. Additional casting updates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Plot details for this installment are unknown, but past entries revolved around a masked killer terrorizing Dewey, Sidney Prescott (played by Neve Campbell) and their group of friends.

“Scream” is a long-running genre-busting horror franchise, which generated four feature films. The movies, each directed by the late Wes Craven, went on to gross more than $600 million at the worldwide box office. Williamson wrote the original film, as well as “Scream 2” and “Scream 4.”

Spyglass is home to more than 250 film library titles, scripted and unscripted television series, including Academy Award winners “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist;” box office hits “The Upside,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “The Hateful Eight,” “Django Unchained,” “Lee Daniel’s The Butler,” “Spy Kids” and “Paddington.”