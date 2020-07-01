Paramount Acquires Lee Daniels’ Billie Holiday Drama Starring Andra Day

Paramount Pictures has scooped up the first feature film made by director Lee Daniels in nearly a decade, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Sold by Endeavor Content in an eight-figure deal out of Cannes’ big-spending virtual market, the project follows the dramatic true story of the Federal Department of Narcotics targeting the jazz legend with a sting operation. Sierra Affinity brought the project to market.

Grammy winner Andra Day stars as Holiday, with supporting turns from Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”), Garrett Hedlund (“Country Strong”) and Natasha Lyonne.

“One of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, Holiday spent much of her career being adored by fans across the globe, all while federal agents targeted her with an undercover sting operation aimed at prohibiting her from singing the controversial song ‘Strange Fruit,'” read a sales announcement obtained by Variety. The song is widely known as a “call to action that would herald the modern Civil Rights movement.”

Pulitzer-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks penned the script, which is using “Chasing the Scream: The First & Last Days of the War on Drugs” by Johann Hari as the source material.

The film is produced by New Slate Ventures, Lee Daniels Entertainment, Roth Kirschenbaum Films with Jordan Fudge, Lee Daniels, Pamela Oas Williams, Tucker Tooley, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Executive Producers include Hilary Shor, Jeremy Allen, Patty Long, Johann Hari, Elwes, Mark Bomback and Dennis Stratton.

The news was first reported by Deadline.