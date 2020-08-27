Paradigm Names Shakira Gagnier Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

Executive Shakira Gagnier has been named vice president of diversity and inclusion at Paradigm Talent Agency, CEO Sam Gores announced Thursday.

In her new role, Gagnier will oversee the development and execution of D&I strategies that fulfill agency commitments to improving the diversity and development of its employees worldwide.

Gagnier will work with senior leadership, HR and the agency’s administration to integrate new practices, programs and processes companywide. Gagnier will help guide employee engagement, defining a clear pathway to promotion for existing staff and instituting enhanced recruiting, training, mentorship and development opportunities, an announcement said.

“Today is only the first of many steps that the leadership at Paradigm will take to stress diversity and inclusion as a core value of our agency,” Gores said. “Shakira brings an extraordinary range of experience working at some of the industry’s most prominent media companies. Everyone at Paradigm shares a renewed commitment to ensuring our company better reflects the artists we represent, the audiences they entertain, and the wider world. We welcome Shakira and look forward to working with her on this important journey.”

Gagnier joins the agency from WarnerMedia, as director of learning and development, where she played a crucial role in producing the first virtual global enterprise inclusion race equity intensive for all HR professionals across eight countries. Prior to WarnerMedia, Gagnier served as vice president of people, D&I and engagement at Fullscreen Media, where she produced the company’s first people development department and created IGNITE, a people leader program with 50% parity between male and female emerging leaders.

“It’s exciting to be creating this role at Paradigm and helping the entire Paradigm team shape the future of the company,” Gagnier said. “Guiding conversations and change about workplace diversity is something every company needs to do, and Sam impressed me with the earnest and urgent way he spoke about this evolution being essential.”

A USC grad, the executive got her start in the think thanks and NGOs of Washington, D.C. Gagnier serves as a member of LA Posse Foundation, where she identifies, recruits and trains student leaders to receive full-tuition college scholarships. Gagnier also volunteers as a public speaker, mentor and advocate for disadvantaged students. She is a graduate of the Brentwood School and a member of its alumni association.