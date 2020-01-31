×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paradigm Founder-CEO Sam Gores: ‘We Are Not for Sale’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sam Gores
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

Paradigm Founder-CEO Sam Gores has denied that the agency is for sale, in the wake of a published report that the agency was in talks to be sold to CAA.

“The Los Angeles Times” reported Thursday afternoon that Paradigm had held “exploratory discussions” with CAA. Gores responded by sending a company wide email that said, “Let me state emphatically – we are not for sale, nor are we selling the agency.”

CAA had no comment. Gores had gone public seven months ago about merger activity, announcing in June that he was calling off talks about a potential merger between Paradigm and UTA.

Paradigm made a significant cut to its staff earlier this month, laying off about 30 agents and support staff, or 4% of its employees, and reshuffled is executive suite to streamline Paradigm administrative operations, with younger Paradigm agents also being given the chance to step up into larger admin roles in addition to their other duties.

Sources also said that the layoffs are not due to Paradigm’s ongoing standoff with the Writers Guild of America. The agency has held out against signing a deal with the Writers Guild of America, which told its members on April 13 to fire their agents if the agents had not agreed to the WGA’s ban on packaging fees and affiliate production ownership. CAA, UTA and WME have sued the WGA on antitrust grounds.

Full email from Gores below:

Dear Colleagues:

I want to address a recent press report suggesting the potential sale of Paradigm. Let me state emphatically – we are not for sale, nor are we selling the agency.

As many of you are aware, the influx of private equity into talent agencies and the WGA standoff, among other factors, are pushing agencies to pursue strong, diversified companies such as Paradigm.

As I have said before, we like the independent and successful path we’re on. Our focus continues to be growing Paradigm and providing the best possible opportunities for our colleagues, our artists and the art that they create.

Let’s ignore the chatter and idle speculation and stay focused on the important work at hand. I look forward to seeing you at Town Hall on Monday.

Sam

More Film

  • Sam Gores

    Paradigm Founder-CEO Sam Gores: 'We Are Not for Sale'

    Paradigm Founder-CEO Sam Gores has denied that the agency is for sale, in the wake of a published report that the agency was in talks to be sold to CAA. “The Los Angeles Times” reported Thursday afternoon that Paradigm had held “exploratory discussions” with CAA. Gores responded by sending a company wide email that said, [...]

  • slamdance-logo

    Heather Young's Drama 'Murmur' Wins Top Award at Slamdance Festival

    Heather Young’s drama “Murmur” has been selected as the winner of the narrative feature  grand jury prize at the Slamdance Film festival. The movie, which won the Fipresci Discovery Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival, stars Shan MacDonald as an older woman who, while performing community service at an animal shelter, begins compulsively adopting [...]

  • joe pesci deaging the irishman

    VFX Masters Look to Next Big Thing Beyond De-aging

    De-aging has come a long way since “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” When visual-effects artists worked on that film more than 12 years ago, the processing power, camera techniques and software used for films such as “The Irishman” and “Gemini Man” were far, far off. Today, VFX supervisors can create the de-aging setup that [...]

  • Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Jumanji

    Diversity in Films Makes Good Business Sense

    Watching “Star Trek” as a child sent a message to a young Dr. Mae Jemison that she could be an astronaut. Jemison, whose 1992 expedition on the space shuttle Endeavour made her the first black woman in the world to travel into space, has loved science ever since she was little. And this show made [...]

  • Taylor Swift Marsha Blackburn

    Marsha Blackburn Wants to Make Nice With Taylor Swift After Getting Slammed in Her Doc

    One of the unofficial costars of the Taylor Swift documentary “Miss Americana” is Republican senator Marsha Blackburn, whose name and image come up in a crucial section of the film, and not in a complimentary fashion. Having apparently gotten wind of her unflattering appearance in the film, Blackburn took time out from the president’s impeachment [...]

  • Birds of Prey

    Film News Roundup: 'Birds of Prey' Sees Strong First-Day Presales

    In today’s film news roundup, “Birds of Prey” is seeing impressive presales, Guillermo del Toro has started shooting “Nightmare Alley” and Billy Zane’s “Final Kill” finds a home. PRESALES Mobile ticket app Atom Tickets is reporting strong first-day presales for Margot Robbie’s superhero team-up “Birds of Prey.” “Birds of Prey” sold more tickets on Wednesday, [...]

  • Julia Louis Dreyfus Will Ferrell

    Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell Teamed Up for 'Downhill'

    “We were really hoping that they would invite us to be here. We thought it was a great way for the film to launch,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus said, reflecting on why she was excited for her latest film, “Downhill,” to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival — though the setting of the film (a ski resort) [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad