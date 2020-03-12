Paradigm Closes Offices, Asks Employees to Work Remotely (EXCLUSIVE)

Paradigm Talent Agency is closing its offices starting Friday, sources tell Variety. There is no timeframe of when they will be reopened but sources say it will be at least a couple of weeks

Besides Los Angeles, this includes the New York, Nashville, Monterey, Calif., Chicago and Toronto offices.

The news comes after CAA, UTA and ICM Partners also sent an internal memo out to employees that their offices would be closing and instructed employees to work from home. Many believed it was only a matter of time before this happened after several agencies sent memos asking to avoid client meetings and grounded travel to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Here is the internal memo that was sent out by Paradigm chairman and CEO Sam Gores:

Dear Colleagues:

In response to the growing threat of the COVID-19 virus, and out of an abundance of caution, we are instructing all employees in the Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Monterey, Chicago, and Toronto offices to work remotely from home, effective Friday, March 13. I want to note that there are no suspected cases of Coronavirus in any Paradigm office.

This policy is in effect until we determine, with guidance from state health officials and the best available information, that it is appropriate to return to the office. Business will continue as usual, and Paradigm will maintain normal business hours throughout this time.

Paradigm’s U.K. leadership will be issuing separate guidelines based upon the recommendations by local health officials.

We have taken this unprecedented action to ensure the health and safety of all Paradigm employees and their families, which remains our highest priority.

Access to Paradigm offices will be tightly restricted. Requests for limited access to offices should be made to Human Resources and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

We recognize that this may cause some inconvenience to you, but rest assured, our HR, IT and operations teams have been working hard to ensure that our business will continue to run smoothly so we can maintain the high standard of client service we provide.

You will receive more information immediately with further details and guidance on working from home, as well as safety guidelines and other resources.

Let’s face it, this is new and strange territory for all of us. Our world seems to be changing by the minute, but I am confident that our strong Paradigm family will work through any and all challenges together.

Please stay healthy,

Sam