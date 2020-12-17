Justin Timberlake Adjusts to Life After Prison in the First Trailer for ‘Palmer’

Justin Timberlake stars as an ex-athlete who returns home after serving a prison sentence in the trailer for the new movie “Palmer.”

The SK Global film, bought by Apple TV Plus in July, tells a story surrounding lead character Eddie Palmer, an athlete who becomes addicted to painkillers and who gets caught robbing a home. After a stint in prison, the man returns to his hometown to find his grandmother caring for a neighbor’s child. But the child does not fit into the rigid behavioral expectations of his rural home.

“Next door is a beautiful 30-year-old woman who’s a meth addict, who has an eight-year-old boy, who likes to play with dolls and dress up as a girl in red state America,” director Fisher Stevens said of the film in an interview with Billboard. “Justin’s grandmother is co-parenting this boy with the meth addict mom who is always off trying to cop dope.”

Timberlake’s character takes on the task of helping care for the child while also dealing with the questions and issues that still linger as a result of his difficult past. He and the boy, both cultural outsiders in their community, begin to bond.

Other actors in the film include Juno Temple, June Squibb, Alisha Wainwright and Ryder Allen. The script is written by Cheryl Guerriero.

Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler and Charles B. Wessler produced “Palmer.” Executive producers for the film include Robert Friedland, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Mark O’Connor, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Bruce Toll.

Watch the full trailer below.