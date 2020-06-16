Andy Samberg Gets Stuck in an Infinite Time Loop in ‘Palm Springs’ Trailer

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti find themselves living the same day over and over (and over!) again in the trailer for Hulu’s new romantic comedy “Palm Springs.”

The film follows Nyles (Samberg) and maid of honor Sarah (Milioti) as they attend a wedding in Palm Springs, Calif. What starts off as a one-time hookup turns into forever when Samberg is shot with an arrow and stumbles upon a time portal that sends them into an endless time loop.

“It’s one of those infinite time loop situations, you might have heard about,” Samberg’s character explains in the trailer. “The second you fall asleep, it all just goes back to the start.”

Eventually, the two learn to embrace the monotony and find an unexpected connection with each other.

“Palm Springs” will premiere July 10 on Hulu. Max Barbakow directed the film, which also stars Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, Peter Gallagher, J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner and Chris Pang.

“Palm Springs” premiered at Sundance Film Festival and was slated for a theatrical release this summer, but opted to go directly to streaming due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.

It received positive feedback at Sundance and broke records for the biggest sale in the festival’s history, with Hulu and Neon paying $17.5 million — and 69 cents — for distribution rights.

Barbakow told Variety at Sundance that “Palm Springs” is not your typical romantic comedy.

“We’re subverting a lot of the tropes you usually see in wedding movies and rom-coms,” Barbakow said. “Tonally, it’s that really nice charged area between laughter and deep feeling and then just bonkers stuff.”