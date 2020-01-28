×

'Palm Springs' Breaks Sundance Record for Biggest Sale Ever — By 69 Cents

Matt Donnelly

Palm Springs
CREDIT: Sundance Film Festival

Andy Samberg’s “Palm Springs” has just broken the record for the biggest sale in the history of the Sundance film festival — by $0.69.

A joint announcement from Hulu and indie distributor Neon confirmed the existential comedy was purchased for $17,500,000.69 in a sale brokered by UTA Independent Film Group — which exceeds the record set by “The Birth of a Nation” in 2016, sold for $17.5 million.

An early Monday report said the film went for around $15 million, though insiders disputed that number to Variety at the time.

The film, directed by Max Barbakow, played to big laughs and bewilderment at its world premiere on Sunday at Park City’s Library Theater — especially to stunned and sad moviegoers reeling from the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. Top buyers from studios and streamers were in attendance.

Samberg stars with “How I Met Your Mother” actress Cristin Milioti. She plays a lost and occasionally self-destructive bridesmaid to a younger sister getting hitched in the desert. A moving wedding toast from Samberg gets the pair talking, and seems to be a decent match until a metaphysical event occurs, leaving the two with ample time to ponder the meaning of life and how it should be spent.

J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes and Peter Gallagher co-star. Producers include Samberg and his Lonely Island crew Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, as well as Becky Sloviter, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker.

More to come …

