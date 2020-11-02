‘The Painter and The Thief’ Remake in the Works at Neon

A remake of Benjamin Rees’ documentary “The Painter and the Thief” is in the works with Neon, who is co-developing the project with Studiocanal and Blueprint Pictures

The Norwegian film follows the artist Barbora Kysilkova and her friendship with Karl Bertil-Nordland, a man who stole her artwork. Neon acquired the remake rights along with the documentary following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won for “Creative Storytelling” award.

“The Painter and the Thief” has received very positive reviews from critics. Variety’s Peter Debruge said in his review, “Incredible. That’s the word that comes to mind with Benjamin Ree’s ‘The Painter and the Thief,’ a stranger-than-fiction friendship story in which vérité techniques produce unbelievable results.”

The film has won multiple awards across the festival circuit, most recently taking the best documentary feature” award out of the BFI London Film Festival. It received two Critics’ Choice Awards nominations for best documentary feature and best director.

Studiocanal and Blueprint Pictures will develop and package the feature, with Blueprint producing and Neon and Studiocanal executive producing. Neon and Studiocanal will finance the development and production. A writer, director and cast are yet to be attached.

Neon is best known for releasing Bong Joon ho’s best picture Oscar winner “Parasite.” It’s also teaming with Apple TV on Alex Gibney’s “Totally Under Control.”

The deal for “The Painter and the Thief” was negotiated by Jeff Deutchman for Neon, with Shana Eddy, Rachel Henochsberg and Vanessa Saunoi on behalf of Studiocanl and Diarmuid McKeown on behalf of Blueprint Pictures.