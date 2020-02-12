×

Film News Roundup: Hilary Swank’s ‘P.S. I Love You’ Is Getting a Sequel

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
P.S. I Love You
CREDIT: Jonathan Hession/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, “Postscript,” “Apeirogon” and “Porgy and Bess” are all being developed as feature films, AMC’s Adam Aron will be honored at CinemaCon and SXSW drama “South Mountain” has found distribution.

PAGE TO SCREEN

P.S. I Love You” is finally getting a sequel.

Alcon Entertainment has acquired film rights to “Postscript,” the follow-up novel from Cecelia Ahern. Alcon will co-finance and co-produce the movie with Black Label Media.

Alcon produced the 2007 movie based on Ahern’s book “P.S. I Love You,” which starred Hilary Swank as the widow Holly Kennedy. The film earned $156 million at the worldwide box office. “Postscript” picks up Holly’s story seven years after her husband’s death, when Holly’s sister asks her to tell the story of the “P.S. I Love You” letters on her podcast.

****

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners has acquired the movie rights to “Apeirogon,” the upcoming novel from National Book Award winner Colum McCann.

“Apeirogon” explores the unlikely friendship between an Israeli and a Palestinian who both lost a daughter to violence, and turned their grief into action and activism. The novel will be released on Feb. 25.

Popular on Variety

McCann also wrote “TransAtlantic,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “Zoli” and “This Side of Brightness.” Amblin’s president of production Holly Bario will oversee the project for the studio.

****

MGM has hired Dee Rees to write and direct a movie adaptation of George Gershwin’s 1935 opera “Porgy and Bess.”

Irwin Winkler and Charles Winkler will produce. The film rights were granted to MGM by the Gershwin Estate.

“Porgy and Bess,” set in an African American neighborhood known as Catfish Row, centers on the love story of the beggar Porgy and the beautiful Bess, who tries to escape a life of prostitution and drug addiction.

Rees directed “Mudbound” and was nominated for the adapted screenplay Oscar. Her adaptation of the Joan Didion novel “The Last Thing He Wanted,” starring Ben Affleck and Anne Hathaway, premiered at Sundance and opens later this year on Netflix. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

HONORS

The National Association of Theatre Owners will honor AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron with the marquee award during this year’s CinemaCon.

Aron will be honored on March 30, the opening night of the 10th edition of CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Aron has headed AMC Entertainment since 2016. His tenure at AMC has seen AMC become the largest cinema operator globally, with 2,200 screens in 244 theatres in Europe and more than 8,200 screens in 661 theatres in the United States.

ACQUISITION

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to the drama “South Mountain,” starring Talia Balsam and Scott Cohen, Variety has learned exclusively.

The movie, which premiered last year at SXSW, will receive a theatrical release in March, followed by a DVD and VOD release in the second quarter. Balsam plays an artist and mother living in the Catskills who has devoted herself to everyone around her and has to deal with her husband leaving her for another woman with whom he has already fathered a child.

Hilary Brougher directed from her own screenplay. Producers are Susan A. Stover, Kristin M. Frost and Maria Rosenblum.

More Film

  • P.S. I Love You

    Film News Roundup: Hilary Swank's 'P.S. I Love You' Is Getting a Sequel

    In today’s film news roundup, “Postscript,” “Apeirogon” and “Porgy and Bess” are all being developed as feature films, AMC’s Adam Aron will be honored at CinemaCon and SXSW drama “South Mountain” has found distribution. PAGE TO SCREEN “P.S. I Love You” is finally getting a sequel. Alcon Entertainment has acquired film rights to “Postscript,” the [...]

  • Macaulay Culkin

    Macaulay Culkin on Michael Jackson: 'I Never Saw Anything; He Never Did Anything'

    Macaulay Culkin opened up about his relationship with Michael Jackson and other personal topics in a rare interview with Esquire. The former child actor starred in Jackson’s music video for “Black and White,” and became close friends with him. Jackson later faced allegations of sexually abusing boys, but Culkin maintained that he had never seen [...]

  • Knives Out

    Box Office: 'Knives Out' Carves Out $300 Million Worldwide

    Rian Johnson’s murder mystery “Knives Out” notched another box office benchmark, surpassing $300 million globally. Since debuting last November, the Oscar-nominated whodunit has made $159 million in the U.S. and $140.9 million overseas for a global haul of $299.9 million. It’s expected to hit the $300 million mark on Tuesday. “Knives Out” carries a $40 [...]

  • Sir Elton John - Original Song

    Interscope Didn't Just Own the Grammys — It's Ruling Oscars Music, Too

    For most of the music industry, awards season ended when the Grammys came to a close the night of Jan. 26. That wasn’t the case, though, for Interscope Records, which moved on to the Oscars with just as vested an interest in domination. Just two weeks after Billie Eilish swept all four top Grammy categories, [...]

  • French Streaming Service Salto Sets June

    French Streaming Service Salto Sets June 3 Test Launch

    Salto, the streaming service jointly created by French public broadcaster France Télévisions and commercial networks TF1 and M6, will trial the new platform with a June 3 test launch. The roll-out has been delayed for nearly a year for several reasons, including anti-trust and rights issues. While Netflix is highly popular in France with almost [...]

  • Angelina Jolie Bride of Frankenstein Amy

    Hollywood Still Trying to Put a Ring on Universal's 'Bride of Frankenstein' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Always a bridesmaid, never a bride, the cliche goes, a fate that top filmmakers are still hoping to avoid for a reboot of the iconic movie monster: the Bride of Frankenstein. In the past year alone, figures like Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal and freshmen horror sensation John Krasinski have been quietly exploring ways to reimagine [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad