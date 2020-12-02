‘Over the Moon’ Artisans to Talk About Making Netflix’s Animated Hit in Free Virtual VIEW Conference Talk

Artisans behind Netflix’s animated hit “Over the Moon” will talk about their work on longtime animator Glen Keane’s feature directing debut in a free online conversation presented by VIEW Conference on Friday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT.

“Over the Moon” follows the adventures of Fei Fei, a young girl mourning the loss of her mother who builds a rocket to visit the moon goddess and ask for her help in convincing her father not to remarry.

Production designer Celine Desrumaux, Sony Pictures Imageworks CG supervisor Clara Chan, animation supervisor Sacha Kapijimpanga and VFX supervisor David Smith will provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the musical adventure.

Before “Over the Moon,” Desrumaux worked on such films as “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1,” “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” and “The Little Prince,” for which she was nominated for an Annie Award in 2017.

Chan’s work as a computer graphics supervisor can also be seen in the films “Hotel Transylvania 3,” “The Emoji Movie” and “Storks,” and as a senior technical director on both “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies, “Oz: The Great and Powerful” and “Polar Express.”

In addition to “Over the Moon,” Kapijimpanga was the animation supervisor on “The Emoji Movie,” “The Smurfs 2” and “The Smurfs: A Christmas Carol.” He was also lead animator of “Hotel Transylvania,” “The Smurfs” and “G-Force.”

Smith was VFX supervisor on “The Emoji Movie” and “Storks,” and was digital effects supervisor on “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Other Imageworks projects Smith has worked on includes “I Am Legend,” “Godzilla” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The free event is sponsored by VIEW Conference, Officine Grandi Riparazioni, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Netflix Animation and Pearl Studio.

Questions for the speakers can be submitted in advance through the VIEW Conference website.

To register for the free event, go to https://www.viewconference.it/pages/over-the-moon