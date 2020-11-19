Outfest to Honor Joe Mantello and Dreamworks Animation at Legacy Awards Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

Outfest announced that its annual Outfest Legacy Awards will take place at the Calamigos Ranch this year on Nov. 21 and honor Joe Mantello and Dreamworks Animation.

The awards, which will be streamed on-screen at the ranch as well as on Pride Media channels, Outfest social channels and Outfest Now, honors Hollywood filmmakers and creatives who help diversify LGBTQ representation in film and television. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon will host the gala.

“Outfest continues to use this moment to reflect on the businesses and individuals in entertainment that are in most need of a spotlight,” Outfest executive director Damien Navarro said in a statement. “Animation, live-stage, music, television and film are now peppered with a cross-section of stories who are using these mediums to even further expand our stories into uncharted territories.”

Actor and director Joe Mantello will be the first-ever recipient of the Terrence McNally Award, made in honor of the playwright after he died following COVID-19 complications this year. Mantello’s recent credits include directing Netflix’s “Boys in the Band” and acting in “Hollywood.” He is also featured on one of the covers for Out’s “Out100” magazine issue.

Dreamworks Animation, responsible for the shows “She-Ra and the Princess of Power” and “Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts,” will be given the Guardian Award.

“We could not be more excited to see how our industry has continued to come together to support the diversity of our programs in such an unprecedented way,” Navarro said. “It really is taking a village to help Outfest weather these uncharted territories.”

A screening of Alan Ball’s new film, “Uncle Frank,” will occur after the awards show.

Sponsors for the night include Amazon Studios, Cadillac, Pride Media, Variety, KCRW, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Reder & Feig LLP, Sheppard Mullin, Paramount, J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Effen Vodka, The Fight Magazine and Truly Hard Seltzer.

For more info, go to outfest.org.