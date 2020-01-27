Oscar Menu to Be Almost All Plant-Based

The Oscars are getting greener.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that it will be offering entirely plant-based menus at today’s Oscar Nominees Luncheon and then in the Dolby Theatre lobbies prior to the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9.

The post-ceremony Governors Ball will be 70% plant-based, and 30% vegetarian, fish and meat. All food will be responsibly sourced and sustainably farmed.

“The Academy is an organization of storytellers from around the world, and we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet,” the org said in statement. “For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a zero-carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.”

The Academy’s new plans follow the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s last-minute decision to have a plant-based menu at the Golden Globes. The menu originally featured a Chilean sea bass dish, but was changed to king oyster mushroom “scallops” with wild mushroom risotto and vegetables. Globes offerings also included a chilled golden beet soup appetizer. A so-called “vegan opera dome” by pastry chef Thomas Henzi was served as dessert.

WME announced that the menu at its pre-Oscar party will be plant-based in honor of its client, “Joker” star and nominee Joaquin Phoenix, who suggested that the Globes go vegan. The agency is partnering with vegan restaurant Nic’s on Beverly as well as This Messy Table LA for the Feb. 7 party in Beverly Hills.