The Absolute Best Reactions to Monday’s Oscar Nominations

The 92nd Academy Award nominations were announced Monday with “Joker” and Netflix leading all films and distributors. But it was this morning’s reactions from celebrities and Oscar nominees that best summed up the news.

Florence Pugh, nominated for best supporting actress in “Little Women,” Instagrammed a before and after photo of herself in bed.

Issa Rae, who co-hosted the Academy’s Oscar announcement along with John Cho, threw some delicious shade at the Academy for failing to nominate a single female director. “Congratulations to those men,” she said, after the all-male honorees were listed for the category.

Adam Sandler, whose buzzy new thriller “Uncut Gems” failed to score a single nomination, tweeted: “Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy.

Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.” He also congratulated “Waterboy” actress Kathy Bates a.k.a. “Mama,” who was nominated for her performance in Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell.”

Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy.

Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.

Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020

Barack and Michelle Obama’s first film for Netflix, “American Factory,” was nominated in the Best Documentary category. The former President and First Lady both tweeted reactions to the news.

Popular on Variety

Glad to see American Factory’s Oscar nod for Best Documentary. It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 13, 2020

So thrilled that Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, and all of the incredible people behind #AmericanFactory are nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar! We’re so proud of them and amazed by their talent for storytelling. See for yourself now on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/pLEE5zg0gr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 13, 2020

Matthew A. Cherry, the director of animated short film “Hair Love,” about an African-American father and his daughter’s love for her hair, tweeted a video of the film’s collaborators hugging and jumping for joy upon hearing the big news.