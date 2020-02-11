The Most Expensive Jewelry on the Oscars Red Carpet

Charlize Theron Oscars Fashion
Whether the nominees took home a golden statue or not Sunday, it was clear they all looked like winners upon arriving at the 92nd Academy Awards, rocking some of the most expensive jewels and accessories one can only find at the Oscars.

Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Zazie Beets and Gal Gadot were just some a-list celebrities that were draped in over a million dollars of jewels. Theron stunned the carpet in her black Dior gown, but her seemingly simple look racked over $5 million just from her pendant alone, along with Johansson who also wore over a million dollars worth of diamond jewelry.

Check out the stunning accessories below: 

Scarlett Johansson Oscars Fashion

Scarlett Johansson: Johansson paired her champagne gown with diamond drop earrings and a diamond bracelet all set in white gold from Forevermark jewelry worth $2.5 million.

Gal Gadot Oscars Fashion

Gal Gadot: The “Wonder Woman” actress wore a high jewelry necklace valued at $2 million that contained seven emerald beads, fourteen pear diamonds and 32 round and pave-diamonds all set in platinum.

Zazie Beets Oscars Fashion

Zazie Beetz: Beetz’s Thom Browne sequin dress was not the only thing making the “Joker” co-star shine on the carpet, but her two Bulgari necklaces. The white gold choker with emerald jewels and her 78-karat high Divas’ Dream diamond necklace priced at $1.3 million, still excluding her earrings and the two matching emerald diamond rings.

Mindy Kaling Oscars Fashion

Mindy Kaling: Kaling’s bright yellow gown still could not distract from her $1 million diamond accessories. Her diamond necklace, which just-so-happens to be identical to the one Kaling and her cast mates stole in “Ocean’s 8,” and matching pear-shaped earrings were set in 18k white gold from the Haute Joaillerie Collection.

Janelle Monae Oscars Fashion

Janelle Monae: If anyone thought there wasn’t enough shine on the carpet, Monae made up for that not just in her silver gown, but her Forevermark jewelery. The singer and actress wore a light diamond choker and ring all set in 18k white gold. As well as diamond studs with Halo and diamond eternity bands also all set in 18k white gold.

Timothee Chalamet Oscars Fashion

Timothee Chalamet: Chalamet held the accessories down for the men on the carpet with his vintage 1955 Cartier brooch that sat at the chest pocket of his jacket.

Cynthia Erivo Oscars Fashion

Idina Menzel: The “Frozen 2 singer was an ice queen on the red carpet, rocking a cascading Harry Winston necklace, which, at 60.3 carats, was estimated to be worth over $1 million.

Charlize Theron Oscars Fashion

Charlize Theron: Theron wore a pendant with 165 diamonds, including a marquise diamond and other diamonds set in platinum by Tiffany & Co. that priced over $5 million. She paired the lavish piece with Solitaire diamond earrings and a aria diamond ring all set in platinum.

Cynthia Erivo Oscars Fashion

Cynthia Erivo: The best actress nominee wore over 750 diamonds including the Piaget Rose Ring, Piaget Golden Oasis Mirage Ring and the Piaget Possession Ring.

Scarlett Johansson Oscars Fashion

Greta Gerwig: Gerwig looked beautiful in her 96 carat emerald diamond jewels from Bulgari that included the high jewelry earrings, necklace and ring.

