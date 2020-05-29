Film Academy Board of Governors Elections Underway, Full List of Candidates Revealed

The list of candidates for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 2020-2021 Board of Governors has been unveiled to members.
Voting begins on June 1 and ends on June 5.
Candidates run for three-year terms with a maximum of three terms. Each branch has three seats on the board. Only one of those seats is open each year because terms are staggered.
The candidates were posted on the Academy members portal on Friday afternoon. Below is the complete list by branch of those running for spots on the board.
Actors
Michael Lee Aday
Ed Begley, Jr.
Nicolas Coster
Colman Domingo
Richard Dreyfuss
Spencer Garrett
Bruce Glover
Whoopi Goldberg (incumbent)
James Keach
Stacy Keach
Peter Wong
Jodi Long
Lou Diamiond Phillips
Andrea Risebourough
Andrew Stevens
Rita Wilson
Casting Directors
Kerry Barden
Richard Hicks
Margery Simkin
Debra Zane
Cinematographers
Andrzej Bartkowiak
Richard P. Crudo
Svetlana Cvetko
Janusz Kaminski
Newton Thomas Sigel
Eric Steelberg
Kees Van Oostrum
Amelia Vincent
Roy Wagner
Mandy Walker (incumbent)
Costume Designers
Molly Maginnis
Judianna Makovsky
Isis Mussenden
Rita Ryack
Production Design
Marcia Hinds
Geoffrey A. Kirkland
John A. Kuri
Carolyn A. Loucks
John Muto
Rusty Smith
Melissa Stewart
Wynn P. Thomas
Thomas A. Walsh
Directors
Niki Caro
Scott Cooper
Ava DuVernay
Reginald Hudlin
Kasi Lemmons
Michael MannPhilippe Mora
Peyton Reed
Jason Reitman
Frances-Anne Solomon
Lewis Teague
Documentary
Kate Amend (incumbent)
Geralyn Dreyfuss
Karen Goodman
Lauren Greenfield
Tom Neff
Executives
Pam Abdy
Victoria Alonso
Cark C. Canton
Erica Higgins
David Linde (incumbent)
Mike Medavouy
James W. Morris
Gianni Nunnari
Stephen Strick
Patrick Wachsberger
Film Editors
Mark Helfrich
Michael Jablow
Nancy Richardson
Stephen Rivkin
David Rosenbloom
Makeup Artists and Hairstylists
Linda Flowers
Music
Charles Bernstein (incumbent)
Paul Chihara
George S. Clinton
John C. Debn
William Goldstein
Jan A P Kaczmarek
Emilio Kauderer
Carole Bayer Sager
Producers
Khadija Alami
Jason Blum
Lawrence David Goldes
Jennifer Fox
Lynette Howell Taylor
Steven-Charles Jaffe
Robert Lantos
Lori McCreary
Chris Moore
Michael Peyster
Michael S. Phillips
Peter Samuelson
Michael Shamberg
Jeffrey Sharp
Richard W. Stevenson
Irwin Winkler
Marketing and Public Relations
Stephen D Bruno
Kevin Goetz
Barry Dale Johnson
Michael Kaplan
Christina Kounelias
Robert A Levine
Michele Robertson
Short Films and Feature Animation
Jon Bloom
Edwin Catmull
Ron Diamond
Chris Donahue
Raul Garcia
Matthew Gross
Tom Sito (incumbent)
Erik Smitt
Chris Tashima
Sound
Bobbi Banks
Teri E Dorman (incumbent)
Nicholas Eliopoulos
Scott Gershin
Mark Mangini
Hudson Miller
Victoria Rose Sampson
Mark P Stoeckinger
Bruce Tanis
Randy Thom
Visual Effects
Robert Blalack
Rob Bredow
Brooke Breton
Richard Edlund (incumbent)
Jonathan Erland
Jeffrey M Kleiser
Jeffrey A Okun
Helena Packer
Joshua Pines
Theresa Ellis Rygiel
Rick Sayer
Writers
Carl A Gottlied
Larry Karaszewski (incumbent)
Gregory Nava
John Ridley
Howard A Rodman