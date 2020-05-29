Film Academy Board of Governors Elections Underway, Full List of Candidates Revealed

The list of candidates for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 2020-2021 Board of Governors has been unveiled to members.

Voting begins on June 1 and ends on June 5.

Candidates run for three-year terms with a maximum of three terms. Each branch has three seats on the board. Only one of those seats is open each year because terms are staggered.

The candidates were posted on the Academy members portal on Friday afternoon. Below is the complete list by branch of those running for spots on the board.

Actors

Michael Lee Aday

Ed Begley, Jr.

Nicolas Coster

Colman Domingo

Richard Dreyfuss

Spencer Garrett

Bruce Glover

Whoopi Goldberg (incumbent)

James Keach

Stacy Keach

Peter Wong

Jodi Long

Lou Diamiond Phillips

Andrea Risebourough

Andrew Stevens

Rita Wilson

Casting Directors

Kerry Barden

Richard Hicks

Margery Simkin

Debra Zane

Cinematographers

Andrzej Bartkowiak

Richard P. Crudo

Svetlana Cvetko

Janusz Kaminski

Newton Thomas Sigel

Eric Steelberg

Kees Van Oostrum

Amelia Vincent

Roy Wagner

Mandy Walker (incumbent)

Costume Designers

Molly Maginnis

Judianna Makovsky

Isis Mussenden

Rita Ryack

Production Design

Marcia Hinds

Geoffrey A. Kirkland

John A. Kuri

Carolyn A. Loucks

John Muto

Rusty Smith

Melissa Stewart

Wynn P. Thomas

Thomas A. Walsh

Directors

Niki Caro

Scott Cooper

Ava DuVernay

Reginald Hudlin

Kasi Lemmons

Michael MannPhilippe Mora

Peyton Reed

Jason Reitman

Frances-Anne Solomon

Lewis Teague

Documentary

Kate Amend (incumbent)

Geralyn Dreyfuss

Karen Goodman

Lauren Greenfield

Tom Neff

Executives

Pam Abdy

Victoria Alonso

Cark C. Canton

Erica Higgins

David Linde (incumbent)

Mike Medavouy

James W. Morris

Gianni Nunnari

Stephen Strick

Patrick Wachsberger

Film Editors

Mark Helfrich

Michael Jablow

Nancy Richardson

Stephen Rivkin

David Rosenbloom

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Linda Flowers

Music

Charles Bernstein (incumbent)

Paul Chihara

George S. Clinton

John C. Debn

William Goldstein

Jan A P Kaczmarek

Emilio Kauderer

Carole Bayer Sager

Producers

Khadija Alami

Jason Blum

Lawrence David Goldes

Jennifer Fox

Lynette Howell Taylor

Steven-Charles Jaffe

Robert Lantos

Lori McCreary

Chris Moore

Michael Peyster

Michael S. Phillips

Peter Samuelson

Michael Shamberg

Jeffrey Sharp

Richard W. Stevenson

Irwin Winkler

Marketing and Public Relations

Stephen D Bruno

Kevin Goetz

Barry Dale Johnson

Michael Kaplan

Christina Kounelias

Robert A Levine

Michele Robertson

Short Films and Feature Animation

Jon Bloom

Edwin Catmull

Ron Diamond

Chris Donahue

Raul Garcia

Matthew Gross

Tom Sito (incumbent)

Erik Smitt

Chris Tashima

Sound

Bobbi Banks

Teri E Dorman (incumbent)

Nicholas Eliopoulos

Scott Gershin

Mark Mangini

Hudson Miller

Victoria Rose Sampson

Mark P Stoeckinger

Bruce Tanis

Randy Thom

Visual Effects

Robert Blalack

Rob Bredow

Brooke Breton

Richard Edlund (incumbent)

Jonathan Erland

Jeffrey M Kleiser

Jeffrey A Okun

Helena Packer

Joshua Pines

Theresa Ellis Rygiel

Rick Sayer

Writers

Carl A Gottlied

Larry Karaszewski (incumbent)

Gregory Nava

John Ridley

Howard A Rodman