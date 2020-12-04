Oscar Isaac to Star as Solid Snake in ‘Metal Gear Solid’ for Sony

Oscar Isaac is attached to play Solid Snake in Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ action movie “Metal Gear Solid,” currently in development at Sony Pictures.

The studio announced the casting Friday. The film is based on the 33-year-old “Metal Gear Solid” video game franchise, created by Hideo Kojima and published by Konami. The script is written by Derek Connolly. Avi Arad is producing. Peter Kang is the executive overseeing for the studio.

The game, launched on the PlayStation in 1987, follows Solid Snake, a soldier who infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to neutralize the terrorist threat from Foxhound, a renegade special forces unit.

Isaac, who has recently portrayed Poe Dameron in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, expressed his interest in playing Solid Snake during a March 2019 interview. Vogt-Roberts responded by saying he was open to the idea.

Issac is set to star in HBO’s “Scenes From A Marriage” opposite Jessica Chastain, followed by playing the title role in Marvel’s “Moon Knight” for Disney Plus. Isaac will next be seen in the reboot of “Dune” and Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter.” He is also set to star in and produce the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn’s “Ex Machina” comic retitled “The Great Machine” and appear in Barry Levinson’s “Francis And The Godfather,” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Isaac’s other credits include J.C. Chandor’s “A Most Violent Year,” “Ex Machina.” He earned a Golden Globe for his role on the HBO miniseries “Show Me A Hero” and was Golden Globe-nominated for his role in the Coen Brothers’ film “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.