Oscar Isaac to Star in Lionsgate’s ‘London’ With Director Ben Stiller

Oscar Isaac is attached to star in the movie “London,” based on a short story by Jo Nesbo, with Ben Stiller on board to direct. Lionsgate has landed the rights to the film.

“Dune” screenwriter Eric Roth will pen the script. Details of the project are being kept under wraps.

The project was first identified by Isaac, who obtained the rights as a producer under his Mad Gene Media banner in a competitive situation, then attached Stiller and Roth to the project. Stiller will join Isaac as a producer on the film through his Red Hour production banner, along with his producing partner Nicky Weinstock. Isaac’s longtime manager and sometimes producing partner Jason Spire will round out the team. Nesbo will executive produce along with Niclas Salomonsson.

“This is an incredible team of filmmaking that has come together for this project,” said Erin Westerman, president of production for Lionsgate. “Eric is a master storyteller whose screenplays are canonized in film history; Ben’s work as a filmmaker, including his latest accomplishment, ‘Escape at Dannemora,’ is astounding; Oscar is a force in all that he does, both behind and in front of the camera. As Eric adapts Jo Nesbo’s evocative and memorable short story into an incredible film, we’re confident that Ben will bring all of the tension and emotion in directing ‘London’ — and Oscar will not only give a riveting and dynamic performance, but as the producer leading the process to bring this team together, has an incredible energy and passion for the material. As fans, we are thrilled this tour de force of talent came together for such a compelling story, and as a studio, we are honored they chose Lionsgate.”

Isaac will next star in “Dune” for director Denis Villeneuve. He will also star for writer-director Paul Schrader in “The Card Counter.” A Golden Globe winner for his performance in “Show Me a Hero” and a nominee for his work in “Inside Llewyn Davis,” he also starred as Poe Dameron in three “Star Wars” films. Isaac and Spire previously produced “Operation Finale” for MGM and are currently at work on “The Great Machine” with Legendary based on the graphic novel by acclaimed writer, Brian K. Vaughn.

As a director, Stiller has brought his unique vision to film and television projects as diverse as “Tropic Thunder” and “Zoolander” to the critically acclaimed limited series “Escape at Dannemora.”

Isaac is repped by WME and Inspire Entertainment and Stiller is repped by WME and 3 Arts. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.