×

How the Oscar Date Change Will Affect the Outcome

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Schofield (George MacKay, foreground) with fellow soldiers in "1917," the new epic from Oscar®-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes.
CREDIT: François Duhamel

This year, there are 8,469 eligible Oscar voters, a jump of 35% from four years ago. The membership increase may affect the outcome, but without seeing a numerical breakdown of branches, gender and geographic location of voters, we will never know for sure.

There is another important factor affecting the results: The changing calendar.

This year’s ceremony, on Feb. 9, is the earliest ever. The accelerated schedule has been the source of anxious jokes for months; the attitude seemed to be that this year’s awards season is filled with familiar stuff, but at a faster pace.

However, it is not the same stuff. The differences affect two key areas: the all-important buzz, and voters’ access to watching the films. If a film hasn’t established itself by mid-October, it’s an uphill battle. The faster schedule removes the opportunity for people to discover films, especially late-year openers.

As always, the SAG Awards nominations include six categories for film, picked by SAG-AFTRA voters (who were randomly selected to be part of this year’s nominating committee). This year, no film that began public screenings after Oct. 15 got a SAG nomination. Most nominees had debuted via the September festivals and had been frequently screened since then.

Popular on Variety

Coincidence? Maybe.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences traditionally held the Oscars in March or April, but moved the ceremony a month earlier, beginning with the Oscarcast on Feb. 29, 2004. Oscar history offers other evidence that the date change can have an impact.

— The bellwethers changed. For the 16 years before the date switch, the film that earned the most nominations won the best picture award 14 times, or 87%. For the 16 years after that date change, the film with the most nominations won only six times, or 37%.

— Before the switch (1987-2002), the Golden Globes predicted the Oscar best pic in 13 of the 16 years (81%). After the switch, that match was cut in half, to seven of 16 times (43%).

— Every best-picture winner from 1987 to 2002 had a cold opening — i.e., debuted in theaters commercially, without previous runs on the festival circuit. Of those 16 winners, 10 had launched in November or December. (In 2002, the year “Chicago” won, all five best-pic nominees opened in the U.S. in December.) In 2019, it’s doubtful if most of them would have been nominated.

— For the past 11 years (i.e., since the 2008 “Slumdog Millionaire”), every one of Oscar’s best picture winners had debuted at Venice, Telluride or Toronto, or some combo of those three.

Clearly, awards strategists are using the fests to begin their buzz. In theory, there’s no harm in that. But in the past, a later Oscar-voting date allowed some films to build word-of-mouth. Exhibit A is Halle Berry, who was not high on the awards radar in December 2001, but “Monster’s Ball” from Lionsgate had time to build support.

Voters no longer have time to discover little films that began screening late. That list includes “Clemency,” “A Hidden Life,” “Just Mercy,” “Dark Waters,” “Honey Boy,” the French “Les Misérables,” “Waves,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” “Give Me Liberty,” and “Uncut Gems.” None of them earned a single Oscar nomination. A few latecomers, including “Bombshell,” “Little Women” and “1917,” earned Academy Award nominations, but they were high-profile movies that voters made a point of seeing. The other films didn’t have that benefit.

The earlier awards are meant to help Oscarcast ratings. But the big question is: Are they helping to encourage moviegoing?

More Film

  • Schofield (George MacKay, foreground) with fellow

    How the Oscar Date Change Will Affect the Outcome

    This year, there are 8,469 eligible Oscar voters, a jump of 35% from four years ago. The membership increase may affect the outcome, but without seeing a numerical breakdown of branches, gender and geographic location of voters, we will never know for sure. There is another important factor affecting the results: The changing calendar. This [...]

  • Searchlight logo

    Disney Drops Fox Name, Will Rebrand as 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures

    The mouse has officially killed the fox. In a move at once unsurprising and highly symbolic, the Walt Disney Company is dropping the “Fox” brand from the 21st Century Fox assets it acquired last March, Variety has learned. The 20th Century Fox film studio will become 20th Century Studios, and Fox Searchlight Pictures will become [...]

  • Gerry Lewis dead

    Gerry Lewis, Steven Spielberg's Marketing Consultant, Dies at 91

    Gerry Lewis, Steven Spielberg’s longtime international marketing consultant, died on Jan. 5 in London. He was 91. The London native worked for more than 50 years in marketing, publicity and distribution. He was involved with campaigns for “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Love Story,” “The Godfather,” and Spielberg’s “Duel,” “Jaws,” [...]

  • Weinstein Trial jury

    Three More Jurors Selected In Harvey Weinstein Trial

    Three more jurors have been selected in the Harvey Weinstein trial, bringing the number to 10 jurors total. All three are white men. The jurors were selected roughly halfway through the day in court, indicating that the final two jurors will more than likely be selected by the end of the day on Friday. Opening [...]

  • A Perfect Enemy

    First Look Still of Kike Maíllo's 'A Perfect Enemy' Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first still of “A Perfect Enemy,” the psychological thriller directed by popular Spanish filmmaker Kike Maíllo and based on Amelie Nothomb’s bestselling novel, has been unveiled by newly-launched sales company Pulsar Content. Pulsar Films is co-representing U.S. rights with CAA and UTA. Based on Nothomb’s “The Enemy’s Cosmetique,” “A Perfect Enemy” stars “Cold War” [...]

  • Olivia Colman - Lead Actress -

    Sundance: Sony Pictures Classics Buys 'The Father' With Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired rights to “The Father” ahead of its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The pact takes one of the hottest titles off the block. “The Father,” based on an acclaimed stage play by Florian Zeller, stars Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. The deal is for U.S. [...]

  • Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. John

    'Dolittle' Headed for Box Office Flop as 'Bad Boys for Life' Opens Solidly

    Robert Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle” is headed for a box office flop. Universal’s fantasy-adventure grossed $925,000 from Thursday night previews from 3,050 North American theaters, with showings beginning at 5 p.m. The film, projected for a four-day opening of $22 million to $25 million, carries a $180 million-plus price tag. “Bad Boys for Life,” meanwhile, launched [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad