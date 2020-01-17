×

Oprah Winfrey Says Russell Simmons ‘Attempted to Pressure’ Her to Drop Rape Accusers’ Doc From Apple Slate

Matt Donnelly

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons launched an “intense campaign” to pressure Oprah Winfrey to withdraw her support from a forthcoming film about women accusing him of misconduct, including rape, a new report says.

Following the shocking, last-minute decision to remove an untitled film from noted sexual assault documentarians Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick from her overall deal with Apple TV Plus, Winfrey herself admitted to the New York Times on Friday that Simmons tried to strong-arm the media queen into backing down.

“He did reach out multiple times and attempted to pressure me,” Winfrey told the Times, insisting that she withdrew her support from the film of her own volition, without input from Simmons. In the same piece, Simmons’ accusers, including music executive Drew Dixon, were horrified by the message Winfrey sent by backing out, despite her insistence that she believed the women.

“I feel like I’m experiencing a second crime,” said Dixon, who accused Simmons of raping her in 1995. “I am being silenced. The broader community is being intimidated. The most powerful black woman in the world is being intimidated.”

A spokesperson for Simmons and Apple TV Plus had no immediate comment on the matter.

The untitled documentary will head to Sundance as planned, to play in the official selection, but now seeks a distributor. UTA Independent Film Group will present the film to buyers, Variety has learned.  It will premiere Saturday, Jan. 25 at Park City’s MARC Theater.

More to come …

